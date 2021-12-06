Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle

The gift of giving: Where to donate food across north London this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:42 PM December 6, 2021
Round-up of places to donate food across Islington, Hackney, Brent, Highgate, Haringey, Camden and Barnet

A round-up of where you can donate food this Christmas across north London - Credit: PA

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people and a donation of essential pantry goods can go a long way in helping food banks support people in crisis.

Here's a round-up of food banks you can donate to across north London this Christmas.

Hackney Foodbank

Hackney Foodbank runs five foodbank distribution centres each week, amid a demand that shows no sign of slowing down.

In the run-up to last Christmas, it was revealed that the need for such services had more than doubled since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Donations can be taken to the Hoxton warehouse, located at the Florence Bennett Centre, Cherbury Street, N1 6TL.

Donations of more than four boxes worth require a delivery slot, while smaller donations can be made anytime between 9.30am and 2.30pm Monday-Friday.

Visit this link for further information on most-needed items.

The ARC Centre - Islington

The St Peter’s-based foodbank initially ran one session a week before tripling its provision due to soaring demand.

Established in 2020 as part of the ARC Community Centre, this foodbank also accepts monetary donations to pay for a food box.

Most Read

  1. 1 Meet the Crouch End duo taking on McDonald's
  2. 2 Obituary: Tributes to Gospel Oak toy 'legend' Kristin Baybars
  3. 3 Hampstead Heath to host first Christmas Fayre
  1. 4 CCTV: ‘Violent’ Archway Road shop robbery
  2. 5 Possible traffic disruptions in north London this week
  3. 6 Christmas at Kenwood feels like walking in a winter wonderland
  4. 7 Woman taken to hospital after blaze destroys Abbey Road flat
  5. 8 'Looking for '70s or '80s clothing? Here is a north London gem'
  6. 9 Bus collides with lamppost in Muswell Hill crash
  7. 10 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London

Donations can be dropped off at ARC Coffee Shop - located at 98b St Paul Street, N1 7DF - any day between 9am and 3pm.  

Visit this link for further information on volunteering opportunities.

Sufra Food Bank and Kitchen NW London - Brent

Based in Neasden, this charity has been supporting those who need it since 2013 - including last Christmas. 

It publishes a shopping list of the main items needed each week, with people also able to get online deliveries sent to Sufra's address.

Donations can be taken to the charity's headquarters, located at 160 Pitfield Way, Stonebridge, NW10 0PW.

Visit this link for further information on delivery times.

Food Bank Aid: North London - Highgate

This service collects and delivers food for 17 north London foodbanks.

Set up in Naomi Russell’s Highgate garage last April, Food Bank Aid is asking people to donate items from both its Winter Essentials List and Christmas Wish List this festive season.

Donations can be brought to one of 50 drop-off points, or directly to the N12 hub at 2b Chaplin Square, Great North Leisure Park, N12 0GL.

Supermarket deliveries can be sent to the same address from Monday-Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Visit this link for further information on other ways to donate.

London Live News
Christmas
Hackney News
Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers and paramedics were called to Mayes Road in Wood Green

London Live News

'Unimaginable loss': Father and daughter stabbed to death in north London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
George Michael's estate has contributed to Highgate's Christmas lights

Christmas

George Michael estate helps fund Highgate Christmas lights

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
People wearing masks travelling on the London Underground, as mask wearing on public transport becom

London Live News

Covid-19: Omicron cases confirmed in Haringey and Barnet

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified two further cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in England

London Live News

Covid-19: Omicron variant case confirmed in Camden

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon