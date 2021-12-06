A round-up of where you can donate food this Christmas across north London - Credit: PA

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people and a donation of essential pantry goods can go a long way in helping food banks support people in crisis.

Here's a round-up of food banks you can donate to across north London this Christmas.

Hackney Foodbank

Hackney Foodbank runs five foodbank distribution centres each week, amid a demand that shows no sign of slowing down.

In the run-up to last Christmas, it was revealed that the need for such services had more than doubled since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Donations can be taken to the Hoxton warehouse, located at the Florence Bennett Centre, Cherbury Street, N1 6TL.

Donations of more than four boxes worth require a delivery slot, while smaller donations can be made anytime between 9.30am and 2.30pm Monday-Friday.

Visit this link for further information on most-needed items.

The ARC Centre - Islington

The St Peter’s-based foodbank initially ran one session a week before tripling its provision due to soaring demand.

Established in 2020 as part of the ARC Community Centre, this foodbank also accepts monetary donations to pay for a food box.

Donations can be dropped off at ARC Coffee Shop - located at 98b St Paul Street, N1 7DF - any day between 9am and 3pm.

Visit this link for further information on volunteering opportunities.

Sufra Food Bank and Kitchen NW London - Brent

Based in Neasden, this charity has been supporting those who need it since 2013 - including last Christmas.

It publishes a shopping list of the main items needed each week, with people also able to get online deliveries sent to Sufra's address.

Donations can be taken to the charity's headquarters, located at 160 Pitfield Way, Stonebridge, NW10 0PW.

Visit this link for further information on delivery times.

Food Bank Aid: North London - Highgate

This service collects and delivers food for 17 north London foodbanks.

Set up in Naomi Russell’s Highgate garage last April, Food Bank Aid is asking people to donate items from both its Winter Essentials List and Christmas Wish List this festive season.

Donations can be brought to one of 50 drop-off points, or directly to the N12 hub at 2b Chaplin Square, Great North Leisure Park, N12 0GL.

Supermarket deliveries can be sent to the same address from Monday-Friday between 9am and 5pm.

Visit this link for further information on other ways to donate.