Highgate School wants to modernise and improve its facilities - Credit: Highgate School

Highgate School will present plans for the proposed redevelopment and modernisation of its grounds and many of its facilities at a development management forum on Wednesday, October 19, at 7.30pm.

After an extensive consultation period, Highgate is working towards planning applications for six projects, expected in November.

At the forum, the school’s design team will present proposals for the projects, and this will be followed by a public exhibition between Saturday 15 and Sunday 30 October in the school museum on Southwood Lane, and online.

Highgate’s estate’s strategy is designed to enhance the school’s academic offering and the working environment for pupils, parents and the local community.

It also aims to strengthen Highgate’s charitable partnerships and opportunities to work with local schools and community groups, as well as improving the ageing buildings and addressing its environmental responsibilities.

The proposals include the redevelopment of Dyne House on Southwood Lane to accommodate the increased interest in music at Highgate and enhance the sixth form provision.

The Richards Music Centre on Bishopswood Road will house the school’s drama facilities to create more opportunities for its pupils to engage in an important part of the cchool.



The Mallinson Sports Centre on Bishopswood Road requires full redevelopment to continue providing high-quality sporting facilities. A crucial aim of the works is to ensure that the site is accessible to all.

Improvements to the Mallinson Sports Centre will make it accessible for all - Credit: Highgate School





The science block, located within the Island Site campus of the Senior School, has been an integral part of the school since it was built in the first half of the 20th-century.

A substantial refurbishment and reconfiguration would ensure that the facilities are in line with 21st-century teaching.

Other points in the proposal include a decant facility for temporary classrooms during the works and improving the drainage of Far Field and the playing surface.

Adam Pettitt, head of Highgate School, said: “As a school, we are proud to be part of this community, and are enormously grateful for those neighbours who have taken the time to help shape our future within it.”

To register for the forum or find out more about the public exhibition, visit www.highgateschool.org.uk/buildingprojects.



