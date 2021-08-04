Camden campaigner Selma James launches new book at 91

Published: 9:34 AM August 4, 2021

Selma James holds a Q&A celebrating her new book - at the age of 91 - in Kilburn - Credit: Global Women's Strike/Sara Callaway

One of Camden's most enduring civil rights campaigners Selma James launched a new book, at the age of 91, last week.

Selma James helped found the Crossroads Women's Centre in Kentish Town and has been a pioneering part of the antiracism and women's rights movements for half a century.

She was at Off Side Books in Kilburn to hold an event celebrating her new anthology.

Selma James signs her new anthology outside of a Kilburn bookshop - Credit: Global Women's Strike/Sara Callaway

The book is called Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, & Caring for People and Planet, and features Selma's writing on a range of intersectional campaigning issues.

On July 23, an audience including activist Altheia Jones-LeCointe – who was one of those accused acquitted in the Mangrove 9 trial recently adapted by film director Steve McQueen – turned out to the Willesden Lane shop for an outside launch party and Q&A.

Selma has recently been awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Sheila McKechnie Foundation, honouring her decades of work in civil society.

Her book is available from Crossroads Books and in local bookshops.