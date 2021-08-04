Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Heritage

Camden campaigner Selma James launches new book at 91

Author Picture Icon

Sam Volpe

Published: 9:34 AM August 4, 2021   
Selma James holds a Q&A celebrating her new book - at the age of 91 - in Kilburn

Selma James holds a Q&A celebrating her new book - at the age of 91 - in Kilburn - Credit: Global Women's Strike/Sara Callaway

One of Camden's most enduring civil rights campaigners Selma James launched a new book, at the age of 91, last week. 

Selma James helped found the Crossroads Women's Centre in Kentish Town and has been a pioneering part of the antiracism and women's rights movements for half a century.

She was at Off Side Books in Kilburn to hold an event celebrating her new anthology. 

Selma James signs her new anthology outside of a Kilburn bookshop

Selma James signs her new anthology outside of a Kilburn bookshop - Credit: Global Women's Strike/Sara Callaway

The book is called Our Time Is Now: Sex, Race, Class, & Caring for People and Planet, and features Selma's writing on a range of intersectional campaigning issues. 

On July 23, an audience including activist Altheia Jones-LeCointe – who was one of those accused acquitted in the Mangrove 9 trial recently adapted by film director Steve McQueen – turned out to the Willesden Lane shop for an outside launch party and Q&A. 

Selma has recently been awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Sheila McKechnie Foundation, honouring her decades of work in civil society.

Her book is available from Crossroads Books and in local bookshops.

You may also want to watch:

Camden News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Camden has taken an injunction against a landlord trying to illegally evict tenants

Camden takes landlord to court over eviction threat

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash in Camden Town

Car driver arrested after crash with van in Camden Town

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Piers Plowright in the Gayton Road garden of the old home of Cate Haste and Lord Bragg

Obituary

Piers Plowright obituary: BBC and Hampstead star dies at 83

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
A damaged car in Bracknell Gardens

Thames Water 'sorry' after Finchley Road diversion sees cars damaged

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon