Rosalind Franklin statue to go up outside former Hampstead lab

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:49 PM March 8, 2021   
Rosalind Franklin

Rosalind Franklin - Credit: By MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology - From the personal collection of Jenifer Glynn

A newly commissioned portrait of pioneering scientist Rosalind Franklin is to be unveiled on the site where she made her breakthrough discovery.

The biophysicist's X-ray 'photo 51' helped Watson and Crick to discover the double helix structure of DNA, but she didn't share their 1962 Nobel Prize because she had died of ovarian cancer four years earlier.  

To mark International Women's Month, the property firm redeveloping the former Westfield College site in Kidderpore Avenue, Hampstead will install a tondo sculpture of Franklin framed by DNA formations. 

She took the photograph in May 1952 while working as a research fellow at the women's college - then part of Kings College London. It was then  shown to James Watson by a colleague without her agreement or knowledge. 

Tondo artist Keziah Burt said: “With an ongoing debate around the imbalance between male, female and non-binary statues, it is an honour to create a piece of art depicting such an incredible woman and I hope it inspires others to walk in her footsteps."

Photograph 51, Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman as Rosalind Franklin in the play Photograph 51 - Credit: Johan Persson

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Ravenscroft from Mount Anvil who have redeveloped the Westfield College site at Hampstead Manor, said: “Rosalind Franklin paved the way for women in science, but like many women at the time she didn’t get the recognition she deserved. So I am thrilled the tondo will be positioned proudly on the building named after her at Hampstead Manor during International Women’s Month. It has never been more important to inspire and promote women into careers in science, technology and engineering and by introducing a face of science that is female, we hope it will inspire women to follow.”

The unveiling will take place on March 15 followed by an online discussion with local MP Tulip Siddiq, Baroness Garden of Frognal, and Cambridge Lecturer and Scientist Dr Nicky Dee titled “How Rosalind paved the way for women in science, and why we need more women in STEAM."

Grave of scientist Rosalind Franklin

Grave of scientist Rosalind Franklin in Willesden United Synagogue Cemetery - Credit: Hester Adams

Franklin went on to do important work on the molecular structure of viruses at Birkbeck College until her death at the age of 37. Her contribution to science has since been recognised with books, a play starring Nicole Kidman, roads and buildings named after her and a commemorative 50 pence piece.




Hampstead News

