New garden for Regent's Park to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:34 AM April 6, 2022
Updated: 11:24 AM April 6, 2022
The Inner Circle at Regent's Park

The Inner Circle at Regent's Park - Credit: Google Maps

A new garden will be created at Regent’s Park to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The brownfield site, a former plant nursery, covers 1.5 acres near the Inner Circle and there is currently no public access.

The Royals Parks says plans will be developed to complement the nearby gardens, Queen Mary’s Gardens and St John’s Lodge Garden, with an investment of at least £1 million. 

Loyd Grossman CBE, chairman of The Royal Parks, said: “We’re delighted that we are able to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with the creation of this very special garden.

"The Regent’s Park is a masterpiece of landscape design and town planning, and we believe that the garden will enhance the park’s outstanding Grade 1 listed landscape, which is already one of the most popular green spaces in the capital.

"As a charity, we are committed to doing all we can to increase green space in London, and this site will add a significant 1.5 acres of biodiverse parkland for people to enjoy and explore.”

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, in 2021

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, Portsmouth, in 2021 - Credit: PA

