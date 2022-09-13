Club stars fundraise for Heath bench in memory of iconic DJ

Hackney born DJ Paul 'Trouble' Anderson died of cancer in 2018 and a club night is being held to fundraise for a mural and bench on Parliament Hill - Credit: Supplied

The cream of London's club scene are holding a fundraiser for a bench on Parliament Hill in memory of DJ and radio host Paul 'Trouble' Anderson.

The Hackney-born DJ, who lost his seven year battle with cancer in 2018 at the age of 59, grew up in care homes, but was based for much of his life in Camden where his residency The Loft at HQ Club ran for seven years in Camden Lock, before moving to Bar Vinyl in Inverness St.

The Paul 'Trouble' Anderson Allstar Macmillan Birthday Boogie at Egg LDN off York Way brings together Soul, Funk and House music DJs to fund a permanent mural tribute and bench, and raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The September 25 event features Sean McCabe, Kid Batchelor, Bobby & Steve Zoo, Roy The Roach, Linden C, Gordon Mac (M-Soul), Marcia Carr, Trudy Lady T, and live performances by Hannah Khemoh, Vanessa Freeman and Shola Phillips.

DJ Paul 'Trouble' Anderson - Credit: Scott Miller Photography

All artists are performing for free as a mark of respect for the club superstar.

Starting in the youth clubs, and the '70s soul scene, he progressed from being a dancer to a DJ at Cracker, before spinning discs at Paddington's roller disco the Starlight Rooms. In the early '80s he championed the emerging hip-hop scene at Jazzi-Funk at The Electric Ballroom, then Sound Systems and house music as resident DJ at Second Base at Dingwalls from 1988.

He released four mix albums and hosted Kiss FM's Saturday night dance show for nine years, helping to launch the careers of Barbara Tucker, Jocelyn Brown, Ultra Nate and Rosie Gaines.

Carl Cox who called him a mentor and "king of the dance floor", while Gilles Peterson said: "Paul Anderson is one of the most important people in London night club culture."

DJ Louie Vega described a "humble" DJ and "amazing entertainer," and singer songwriter Ultra Nate said he was "the epitome of London's soul and house scene".

Singer Leroy Burgess said: "Paul's love and dedication to music ran through his blood. The way Paul played made it impossible to not dance. His selections had the ability to completely erase your worries and woes. Then there was Paul's smile and his dance moves. I've never known any DJ to cut the rug with such skill and precision, while spinning record after record. His energy seemed endless."

DJ Paul Trouble Anderson - Credit: Supplied

September 25, 3-11pm. Tickets £15 in advance www.skiddle.com/whats-on/London/Egg-London/Paul-aposTroubleapos-Andersonaposs-Allstar-Birthday-Boogie/36161754/