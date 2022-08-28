Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Heritage

Wells, betting slips and sailors: Exploring London's pub names

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 4:22 PM August 28, 2022
Updated: 4:23 PM August 28, 2022
Tapping the Admiral in Camden

Tapping the Admiral in Camden - Credit: Sarah Tan

Inspired by lockdown walks, two Londoners have written a book exploring the origins of pub names.

What’s in a London Pub Name?, by Sam Cullen and James Potts, was compiled last April and published by Capital History this year.

Although they visited all 32 London boroughs and the City of London, certain areas are hotspots. 

"North London has some fascinating pub names, with stories going back across the capital's history" said James.

"For example, we have The Flask in both Highgate and Hampstead which gets its name from the water of Hampstead Well, which in the 18th century was sold for medicinal purposes. It was bottled up in flasks in the pubs before being sold around London.

"There is also the Beaten Docket in Cricklewood which remembers losing betting slips, hinting at the area's horseracing past.

"Then in Camden we have Tapping the Admiral, referencing the toast the sailors of HMS Victory gave to their deceased captain, Lord Nelson, who was inside the barrel of brandy they were drinking from."

The book is on sale now at www.capitaltransport.com/whats-in-a-london-pub-name-856-p.asp

Pubs
Hampstead News
Highgate News
Camden News

Don't Miss

The 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition and is being treated in hospital

Bentley crash leaves 12-year-old with critical injuries as two men flee

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman almost 50 years ago have charged Eileen Cotter

London Live News

Man arrested after Bentley crash which left child fighting for her life

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Jane Leggett tied herself to one of the two lime trees to prevent them being felled

Trees fenced off after protesters make stand against developer

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
The Muswell Hill Practice's new building

Muswell Hill GP surgery moves into multi-million pound centre

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon