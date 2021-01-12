Mary McCartney to make 90th birthday film about Abbey Road Studios

Published: 10:24 AM January 12, 2021

Fans still flock to The Abbey Road Studios in St John's Wood to leave their graffiti on the white wall and walk across the nearby zebra crossing - Credit: PA Archive

Mary McCartney is to direct a documentary marking the 90th anniversary of Abbey Road Studios where her father famously recorded classic albums with The Beatles.

If These Walls Could Sing is billed as the first feature length film about the world famous studios in St John's Wood where Paul McCartney also has a home.

Part of the 90th birthday celebrations in November, the Mercury Studios-produced film will explore the "untold story" of Abbey Road with the photographer and filmmaker bringing her unique personal perspective.

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road," said Mary. "I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality."

Filmmaker and photographer Mary McCartney outside Abbey Road Studios - Credit: Grace Guppy

Producers are planning a host of star interviews looking back at their recording sessions at Abbey Road - alongside a blistering soundtrack.

Isabel Garvey, Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios, said it was the first time they had opened their doors to a feature length documentary.

“If these walls could sing. I have lost count how many times I’ve heard that said at Abbey Road Studios over the years. I can’t wait for some of these stories to finally come to life in what will become a timeless documentary.”

The nine bedroom Georgian house was bought by The Gramophone Company in 1928 who converted it into the world's first purpose-built recording studio.

Sir Edward Elgar at the opening ceremony of Abbey Road Studios, on 12th November 1931. He is pictured with the London Symphony Orchestra in Studio One. - Credit: Archant

The opening ceremony on November 12, 1931 included a performance of Land of Hope and Glory in Studio One directed by Edward Elgar. Shortly after that, the Gramophone Company merged to form EMI and over the next three decades their studios expanded from classical recordings to make jazz, big band and early rock and roll records.

Iconic recordings have ranged from The Beatles' Sgt Pepper to Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin and more recently Amy Winehouse, Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Adele . Movie scores from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Harry Potter and Black Panther were captured in the two largest recording studios, while the building itself was English Heritage Grade II listed in 2010.

Fans continue to flock to the site to scrawl graffiti on the front wall and walk across the nearby zebra crossing made famous by The Beatles Abbey Road album.