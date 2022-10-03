Marie Lloyd: Queen of Music Hall celebrated 100 years on

The comedienne was the highest paid performer of her day but died in debt, and thousands turned out to see her buried in Hampstead Cemetery - Credit: British Music Hall Society Collection

When Queen of the music hall Marie Lloyd died in 1922, an estimated 50,000 people lined the route of her funeral procession to bid her farewell.

The British Music Hall Society commemorates the performer's life 100 years to the day since she took her final curtain in the Hampstead church where her funeral was held.

Performers, academics, and several of Lloyd's descendants will be at St Luke's Church, Kidderpore Avenue, on Friday (October 7) to hear readings, her songs, and parts of her original funeral service.

Born Matilda Wood, to a working class family in Hoxton, the comedienne rose to become one of the biggest stars of her day with hits such as My Old Man (Said Follow The Van) Oh Mr Porter What Shall I Do? and A Little of What You Fancy Does You Good.

Marie Lloyd, Music hall comedienne, in her garden at her home in Woodstock Road, Golders Green - Credit: PA

In her heyday she was the highest paid performer in the country, but was dogged by debts, ill health and abusive marriages. She died aged 52 at home in Golders Green and people from all walks of life turned out to see funeral cortege on its way to Hampstead Cemetery on October 12, 1922.

Marie Lloyd's life is celebrated on October 7 at 2pm. St Luke's, Hampstead https://www.britishmusichallsociety.com/