London Zoo's tribute to its patron the Queen

2016 - HM The Queen visits London Zoo to open the Land of the Lions - Credit: ZSL

London and Whipsnade Zoos are closed today (September 9) "as a mark of respect upon the death of our Patron Her Majesty the Queen".

A statement issued by ZSL recalled how the Monarch's support for the animal charity dated back to her coronation.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen visiting London Zoo in 1990 to turn on a £300,00 elephant satellite tracking project, and to watch four Indian elephants enjoying a bath - Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA

"The Queen was patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 and her support for our work, and passion for animals has helped us to inspire millions to protect wildlife around the world. It has been our great privilege to welcome The Queen to our zoos throughout her life. Her passion for animals will be remembered and her legacy will live on as we continue to work for a world where wildlife thrives."

1939 Princess Elizabeth visit the Penguins at London Zoo - Credit: ZSL

The young Princess Elizabeth visited the Zoo as a child, and over the years as patron she opened exhibits and paid regular visits to learn more about ZSL's international conservation work.

A photography exhibition remembering HM The Queen' s visits will be on display in the East Tunnel at London Zoo in Regent's Park and a condolence book is available to sign online. https://www.zsl.org/news/remembering-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth .

The Queen and Prince Philip Open a new Lion Enclosure at London Zoo in 2016 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II opening the Charles Clore Pavilion at London Zoo in 1967 - Credit: ZSL

HM The Queen at the opening of the Lifewatch Centre 1990 - Credit: ZSL London Zoo