Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Heritage

London Zoo's tribute to its patron the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:05 PM September 9, 2022
The Queen at The Zoo

2016 - HM The Queen visits London Zoo to open the Land of the Lions - Credit: ZSL

London and Whipsnade Zoos are closed today (September 9) "as a mark of respect upon the death of our Patron Her Majesty the Queen".

A statement issued by ZSL recalled how the Monarch's support for the animal charity dated back to her coronation.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen visiting London Zoo in 1990 to turn on a £300,00 elephant satellite tracking project, and

The Queen visiting London Zoo in 1990 to turn on a £300,00 elephant satellite tracking project, and to watch four Indian elephants enjoying a bath - Credit: Rebecca Naden/PA

"The Queen was patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 and her support for our work, and passion for animals has helped us to inspire millions to protect wildlife around the world. It has been our great privilege to welcome The Queen to our zoos throughout her life. Her passion for animals will be remembered and her legacy will live on as we continue to work for a world where wildlife thrives."

1939 Princess Elizabeth visit the Penguins at London Zoo

1939 Princess Elizabeth visit the Penguins at London Zoo - Credit: ZSL

The young Princess Elizabeth visited the Zoo as a child, and over the years as patron she opened exhibits and paid regular visits to learn more about ZSL's international conservation work.

A photography exhibition remembering HM The Queen' s visits will be on display in the East Tunnel at London Zoo in Regent's Park and a condolence book is available to sign online. https://www.zsl.org/news/remembering-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth . 

Prince Philip was a frequent visitor to ZSL London Zoo in Regent's Park. With his wife the Queen he

The Queen and Prince Philip Open a new Lion Enclosure at London Zoo in 2016 - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II opening the Charles Clore Pavilion at London Zoo in 1967

Queen Elizabeth II opening the Charles Clore Pavilion at London Zoo in 1967 - Credit: ZSL

HM The Queen at the opening of the Lifewatch Centre 1990

HM The Queen at the opening of the Lifewatch Centre 1990 - Credit: ZSL London Zoo

The Queen opens Lion Terraces at London Zoo in 1976

1976 - Queen Elizabeth opens New Lion Terraces - Lord Zuckerman, The Queen, and Michael Brambell (Curator of Mammals) - Credit: ZSL

ZSL London Zoo
The Queen
Regent's Park News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

Hundreds of fans flock to Wizarding World’s Back to Hogwarts celebrations at London’s King’s Cross Station

Back to Hogwarts: Kings Cross station hosts Harry Potter fans

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Old White Lion in East Finchley has been refurbished

Pubs

Dick Turpin's old East Finchley pub gets a refurb

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
St Dominic's Priory in Gospel Oak

Catholic church deletes tweet appearing to show convicted pervert priest

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Protesters at Hampstead Heath

The Ponds

'Our policies do not discriminate': City, as ponds protest held

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon