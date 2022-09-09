London Zoo's tribute to its patron the Queen
London and Whipsnade Zoos are closed today (September 9) "as a mark of respect upon the death of our Patron Her Majesty the Queen".
A statement issued by ZSL recalled how the Monarch's support for the animal charity dated back to her coronation.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
"The Queen was patron of ZSL from her coronation in 1953 and her support for our work, and passion for animals has helped us to inspire millions to protect wildlife around the world. It has been our great privilege to welcome The Queen to our zoos throughout her life. Her passion for animals will be remembered and her legacy will live on as we continue to work for a world where wildlife thrives."
The young Princess Elizabeth visited the Zoo as a child, and over the years as patron she opened exhibits and paid regular visits to learn more about ZSL's international conservation work.
A photography exhibition remembering HM The Queen' s visits will be on display in the East Tunnel at London Zoo in Regent's Park and a condolence book is available to sign online. https://www.zsl.org/news/remembering-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth .