Royal beacon in Golders Hill shines light for Queen

The beacon lit at the Diamond Jubilee event in Golders Hill Park. - Credit: Clive Totman

One of the first Platinum Jubilee Beacons to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of service will be lit in Golders Hill Park over the Jubilee weekend.

More than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit across the UK and the Commonwealth on the first evening of the four-day Jubilee Weekend.

Beacons have been lit at Jubilees since 1897.

The free Golders Hill Park event will start at 2pm on June 2 and the beacon will be lit at 9.30pm.

It will include live music, entertainment, a traditional children’s fair, food, and arts and crafts stalls, and will culminate with a fireworks display.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) will be joining the chairman of the Hampstead Heath management committee to light the beacon - one of the first 55 beacons to be lit across the nation.

The City of London Corporation, which manages Golders Hill park as a registered charity, is running the event in partnership with Barnet Council.

Chair of the Heath management committee William Upton said: “Her majesty the Queen is a symbol of unity for the country and she continues to reign with an unfaltering commitment to public service."