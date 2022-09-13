Muswell Hill's warm welcome for cancelled Kinks tribute band

Dutch band Kick Some Kinks were due to headline the Muswell Hillbillies Festival on Saturday but held three impromptu local gigs when it was cancelled following The Queen's death - Credit: Courtesy of Kick Some Kinks

A Kinks tribute band due to headline the Muswell Hillbillies festival, were welcomed by three local venues when it was cancelled.

Dutch band Kick Some Kinks were on the ferry when they heard news of the Queen's death - with organisers Muswell Business pulling Saturday's celebration marking 50 years since the Muswell Hillbillies album was released.

A band spokesman said: "It was a tough one for us to deal with. For a while it seemed like playing gigs was impossible, but we pulled ourselves together and decided not to go back home but join the rest of the bands and fans in London."

Tears were shed at an acoustic set at The Clissold Arms in Fortis Green opposite the house where Ray and Dave Davies grew up - Credit: Courtesy Kick Some Kinks

Eager not to disappoint fans who had travelled from as far afield as Canada and Australia, manager Petra Speijer arranged replacement gigs, and local traders helped out with transport. A performance at the Muswell Hillbillies Brewery Taproom in Muswell Hill on Friday was "the smallest room we've every played in".

"Half the band was behind the bar and the crowd was out in the street."

On Saturday they played an acoustic set at The Clissold Arms.

"We played a tribute to the Queen and many tears were shed. Playing across the street from the house where brothers Ray and Dave Davies grew up - the holy of holies for many Kinks fans - we couldn't think of a better alternative."

Rounding off with a Sunday gig at The Woodman in Highgate, they said: "We had an amazing time. We felt loved. We felt like Muswell Hillbilly boys."