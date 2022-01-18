Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > Lifestyle > Heritage

Outnumbered couple play Highgate Roman potters in fundraising sketch

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 3:09 PM January 18, 2022
Catherine West MP, Harvey Sheldon, Nick Peacey, Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner

Catherine West MP, Harvey Sheldon, Nick Peacey, Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner during an inspection of the site in Highgate Wood last year - Credit: Charlie Andrew

Outnumbered stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner will perform a sketch at a fundraiser aimed at returning a Roman pottery kiln to Highgate Wood.

The real life couple and local residents are patrons of the Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK) which hopes to rescue the kiln – excavated in the '60s and '70s – from storage in Bruce Castle Museum.

But first they need to raise £25,000 to build a new education exhibit in the wood. The couple are taking part in an evening of "heritage, archaeology and fun" at Lauderdale House, Highgate on January 29 to boost the £17,000 raised so far.

Actor Claire Skinner at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal

Actor Claire Skinner at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal - Credit: David Winskill

The highlight sees them play grandfather and granddaughter in new sketch; A Highgate potter’s life; a "plausible glimpse" of pottery making in Highgate Wood in AD 156.

The audience will also enjoy sparkling wine, nibbles and a talk by Dennis about presenting More 4's archaeology programme The Great British Dig: History In Your Garden.

The cast of Outnumbered Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Claire Skinn

The couple with their Outnumbered co-stars Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, and Daniel Roche in 2012 - Credit: PA

And there are contributions from Harvey Sheldon, who led the original excavations of the pottery-making site, and FORHK Secretary and replica Roman kiln builder Nick Peacey. 

Catherine West MP and FORHK Chair hosts the evening and said: "It’s time the kiln came home to Highgate, so this amazing survival can inspire community learning, crafts and heritage engagement."

Numbers are restricted due to Covid but book a place at FriendsofHighgateRomanKiln@gmail.com or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/friendsofhighgateromankiln

Most Read

  1. 1 Stolen car crashes in Kentish Town leaving woman hospitalised
  2. 2 'Large cannabis factory’ discovered on Frobisher Road
  3. 3 Murphy's Yard 825-home tower block development to be 'car free'
  1. 4 Discover north London’s ‘lost’ synagogue
  2. 5 Autistic TV presenter joins Hampstead pupils for 'most wonderful day'
  3. 6 Highgate pub gets the go-ahead to reopen
  4. 7 Cops swoop on cannabis farm rumoured to be 'largest ever' busted in Haringey
  5. 8 The man who wants to put trains among the trees from Muswell Hill to Highgate
  6. 9 'Ruining our vibe': Muswell Hill coffee shop divides community opinion
  7. 10 Motorists handed fines for visiting Covid-19 car park test centre
Heritage
Highgate News
Haringey News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Image of Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) purchase in Heath Street, Hampstead

Hampstead retail site snapped up for £7m by property firm

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
flipped car finchley

London Live News

Overturned car in East Finchley following reported collision

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Gosden, who vanished from his home in Doncaster in 2007 after buying a one-way ticket to King's Cross

London Live News

Two arrested over disappearance of boy who bought King’s Cross train ticket

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Semi Final against Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur | Opinion

'Conte's case for a Tottenham Hotspur spending spree'

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon