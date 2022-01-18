Outnumbered couple play Highgate Roman potters in fundraising sketch

Catherine West MP, Harvey Sheldon, Nick Peacey, Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner during an inspection of the site in Highgate Wood last year - Credit: Charlie Andrew

Outnumbered stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner will perform a sketch at a fundraiser aimed at returning a Roman pottery kiln to Highgate Wood.

The real life couple and local residents are patrons of the Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK) which hopes to rescue the kiln – excavated in the '60s and '70s – from storage in Bruce Castle Museum.

But first they need to raise £25,000 to build a new education exhibit in the wood. The couple are taking part in an evening of "heritage, archaeology and fun" at Lauderdale House, Highgate on January 29 to boost the £17,000 raised so far.

Actor Claire Skinner at the launch of Highgate's kiln appeal - Credit: David Winskill

The highlight sees them play grandfather and granddaughter in new sketch; A Highgate potter’s life; a "plausible glimpse" of pottery making in Highgate Wood in AD 156.

The audience will also enjoy sparkling wine, nibbles and a talk by Dennis about presenting More 4's archaeology programme The Great British Dig: History In Your Garden.

The couple with their Outnumbered co-stars Tyger Drew-Honey, Hugh Dennis, Ramona Marquez, and Daniel Roche in 2012 - Credit: PA

And there are contributions from Harvey Sheldon, who led the original excavations of the pottery-making site, and FORHK Secretary and replica Roman kiln builder Nick Peacey.

Catherine West MP and FORHK Chair hosts the evening and said: "It’s time the kiln came home to Highgate, so this amazing survival can inspire community learning, crafts and heritage engagement."

Numbers are restricted due to Covid but book a place at FriendsofHighgateRomanKiln@gmail.com or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/friendsofhighgateromankiln