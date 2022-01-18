Outnumbered couple play Highgate Roman potters in fundraising sketch
- Credit: Charlie Andrew
Outnumbered stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner will perform a sketch at a fundraiser aimed at returning a Roman pottery kiln to Highgate Wood.
The real life couple and local residents are patrons of the Friends of Highgate Roman Kiln (FOHRK) which hopes to rescue the kiln – excavated in the '60s and '70s – from storage in Bruce Castle Museum.
But first they need to raise £25,000 to build a new education exhibit in the wood. The couple are taking part in an evening of "heritage, archaeology and fun" at Lauderdale House, Highgate on January 29 to boost the £17,000 raised so far.
The highlight sees them play grandfather and granddaughter in new sketch; A Highgate potter’s life; a "plausible glimpse" of pottery making in Highgate Wood in AD 156.
The audience will also enjoy sparkling wine, nibbles and a talk by Dennis about presenting More 4's archaeology programme The Great British Dig: History In Your Garden.
And there are contributions from Harvey Sheldon, who led the original excavations of the pottery-making site, and FORHK Secretary and replica Roman kiln builder Nick Peacey.
Catherine West MP and FORHK Chair hosts the evening and said: "It’s time the kiln came home to Highgate, so this amazing survival can inspire community learning, crafts and heritage engagement."
Numbers are restricted due to Covid but book a place at FriendsofHighgateRomanKiln@gmail.com or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/friendsofhighgateromankiln
