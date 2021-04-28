Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Household Cavalry visits Hampstead Heath as part of 150th celebrations

Sam Volpe

Published: 10:23 AM April 28, 2021   
The Household Cavalry rode through Whitestone Pond twice

The Household Cavalry rode through Whitestone Pond twice on Tuesday morning, completing a short circuit on the Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Household Cavalry enjoyed a morning on Hampstead Heath this week. 

Horses and riders, clad in their distinctive and traditional regalia, delighted onlookers by trooping through Whitestone Pond twice, and parading around the Heath on Tuesday morning. 

This event was part of the City of London Corporation's efforts marking the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act which preserved the Heath for generations to come. 

Crowds gathered around Whitestone Pond and the Hampstead War Memorial to see the horses and riders pass. 

The Household Cavalry rode their horses through Whitestone Pond

As part of Hampstead Heath's 150th anniversary celebrations, members of the Household Cavalry rode their horses through Whitestone Pond on April 27. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Household Cavalry ride through Whitestone Pond

A small, socially distanced crowd came out at Hampstead's highest point to wave the Household Cavalry past - Credit: Polly Hancock

A horse and rider of the Household Cavalry stand to attention by Whitestone Pond

A horse and rider of the Household Cavalry stand to attention by Whitestone Pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

The horses of the Household Cavalry had a splashing time at Whitestone Pond

The horses of the Household Cavalry had a splashing time at Whitestone Pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Household Cavalry date back to 1660, on April 27 their horses visited Hampstead

The Household Cavalry date back to 1660, on April 27 their horses visited Hampstead - Credit: Polly Hancock


Hampstead Heath
Hampstead News

