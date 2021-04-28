Household Cavalry visits Hampstead Heath as part of 150th celebrations

Gallery

Published: 10:23 AM April 28, 2021

The Household Cavalry rode through Whitestone Pond twice on Tuesday morning, completing a short circuit on the Heath - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Household Cavalry enjoyed a morning on Hampstead Heath this week.

Horses and riders, clad in their distinctive and traditional regalia, delighted onlookers by trooping through Whitestone Pond twice, and parading around the Heath on Tuesday morning.

This event was part of the City of London Corporation's efforts marking the 150th anniversary of the Hampstead Heath Act which preserved the Heath for generations to come.

Crowds gathered around Whitestone Pond and the Hampstead War Memorial to see the horses and riders pass.

A small, socially distanced crowd came out at Hampstead's highest point to wave the Household Cavalry past - Credit: Polly Hancock

A horse and rider of the Household Cavalry stand to attention by Whitestone Pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

The horses of the Household Cavalry had a splashing time at Whitestone Pond - Credit: Polly Hancock

The Household Cavalry date back to 1660, on April 27 their horses visited Hampstead - Credit: Polly Hancock



