'Superior York stone’ to be laid in Hornsey Town Hall Square 

Work will begin later this month on replacing the paving stones wrongly laid at Hornsey Town Hall Square by the developer last year.

Far East Consortium (FEC) was issued with an enforcement notice by Haringey Council after using granite paving stones, rather than the York stone slabs approved for the Crouch End site.

The developer has confirmed that it expects the granite paving to be removed in the week commencing January 24, and the replacement York stone to be put down from February 8.

The works are then anticipated to be completed by April.

Mark Afford, chair of the Crouch End Neighbourhood Forum, said: “[The significance] is it indicates when the local community will begin to see the Square back in use - it's been behind hoardings since spring 2020.

“The importance here is to present the most significant open space in Crouch End, the Town Hall Square, to the very highest of standards – which includes the superior York stone.

“The result will be better for a town centre which has rarely looked shabbier, and certainly better for the new operators of the arts centre, the hotel, and the various cafes and restaurants who will directly open on to the space.

“The project has often appeared controversial, attracting much carping on the way, but in the final analysis the success of Hornsey Town Hall will be defining for Crouch End. We're looking forward to the opening later this year.”

In a statement, FEC said: “Ardmore [the architect] has advised, as stated in correspondence to the Construction Steering Group, that they expect the granite paving to be removed from the site w/c January 24 and the replacement York stone to commence from February 8, with completion of the replacement works by April 2022.”

The construction at Hornsey Town Hall got off to a controversial start, after FEC was granted planning permission in 2017 to construct 146 homes and a hotel within the site.

Concerns were raised by campaigners that arts activities and small businesses using the town hall would be priced out if it was taken into private ownership.

FEC said at the time that the development would bring Hornsey Town Hall “back to its former glory”.

The restoration of the town hall and a new arts centre were included as part of the deal.