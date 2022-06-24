Map points visitors in direction of Highgate's heritage

A pocket-size map will help people discover historic places around Highgate.

Created by The Highgate Society – with funding from Camden Council – it details 113 places of interest and will be available in shops, pubs, cafes and the society's headquarters in South Grove.

Society Vice-president Michael Hammerson said it's part of a wider plan to promote Highgate as a tourist destination, with plans in the pipeline for tourist information boards: "We've thought for a long time that Highgate is such an historic and attractive area and putting it more on the tourist trail would be a good way to bring in people to use the shops and businesses.

"Hopefully local people will also find the map interesting and take pride in our heritage."

The map has been created by The Highgate Society with Funding from Camden Council - Credit: Courtesy of The Highgate Society

Stretching from Kenwood to Archway Road and east to Muswell Hill Road, the paper guide will suit those less familiar with digital downloads.

"I couldn't live without my computer but I do like a hard copy," he added. "Hopefully this will appeal to all sides. It's important not to just include the village, but the whole area – to let people know that Highgate isn't just the cemetery and pubs, there's so much more to see."

The map follows installation of six new signs around Highgate underground station, Gospel Oak and Pond Square, pointing the way to key visitor attractions such as Highgate Village, Highgate Cemetery, Lauderdale House and Kenwood House.

Richard Webber said he and other society members lobbied Camden and Haringey for the signs after years of being stopped in the street by tourists asking the way to the cemetery.

"It is gratifying that after many years of campaigning ours are recognising the need not just to attract visitors but to ensure their experience is enjoyable," he said.

St Michael's Highgate is on the visitor's map as the burial place of Samuel Taylor Coleridge - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

The map takes in sights such as the Whittington Stone, where Dick Whittington heard the Bow Bells telling him to turn back; the 19th century shopfront at 58-60 Highgate High Street with former corn chandler's sack chute; the former home in Bisham Gardens of a midshipman on the ill-fated Bounty, and the pre-war sign directing motorists to 'The North'.

Other highlights include the childhood home of poet John Betjeman in Highgate West Hill; the spot where Queen Victoria was saved by the landlord of the now demolished Fox and Crown pub when her horses bolted; The Old Hall where Francis Bacon died from pneumonia in 1626 after experimenting with food preservation by freezing a chicken; and and the Wrestler's Pub where you can become a Freeman of Highgate by "swearing on the horns".

Holly Village, Highgate - Credit: Mike T/Flickr

Visit highgatesociety.com/