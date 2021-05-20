Homes? Offices? Hotel? Former Hampstead police station up for grabs

Published: 6:00 AM May 20, 2021

The old Hampstead Police Station, now up for sale - Credit: André Langlois

With the old Hampstead police station now for sale, an estate agent has released the brochure designed to appeal to would-be buyers.

Selling the freehold to the site as a "rare development opportunity comprising Grade II listed former police station and magistrates court, Grade II listed former stable block and an adjoining Victorian property, 26 Rosslyn Hill", Cushman Wakefield's seven-page document highlights "significant potential for alternative uses and redevelopment".

The front cover of the Cushman and Wakefield brochure selling the old Hampstead Police Station in Rosslyn Hill - Credit: Cushman and Wakefield

The police station was bought by the Department for Education (DfE) as a home for the Abacus Belsize Primary School for £14m in 2013. But planning applications to convert it into a school were rejected, and the DfE is now looking to offload the property.

The brochure goes on to discuss the site's future.

It says: "Alternative potential uses include residential, senior living, office and hotel amongst others, subject to securing the necessary planning consents."

The Cushman and Wakefield brochure highlights the connectivity of the old Hampstead Police Station - Credit: Cushman and Wakefield

The estate agents explain buyers are invited to submit "unconditional and/or conditional offers" for the buildings, and warned that the seller reserves the right to accept an offer other than the highest.

A Cushman and Wakefield estate agent said he was unable to comment while the process was ongoing.

Community figures have raised concerns that the building could become expensive private housing and instead called for the building to remain of some public use.

Hampstead's old police station in Rosslyn Hill is being sold by estate agents Cushman and Wakefield on behalf of the Department for Education's arms-length development company LocateED - Credit: André Langlois

Suggestions have included turning some of the building into a co-working space, reopening it as a police station, or even converting it into a rock'n'roll museum.

Referring to the new brochure, Alex Nicoll, vice-chair of the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum (HNF) said: "We hope the purchaser will respect the fact that the Hampstead community has a great deal invested in the future of the police station buildings, after the campaigns of recent years.

"Several ideas have been proposed, such as an arts centre and a local business hub. There needs to be engagement between the community and the future developer to ensure that part of the property is kept for public purposes."

The building has been empty since then mayor of London Boris Johnson shut it as a police station in 2013, a fact taken advantage of by hundreds of revellers who broke in on October 31 last year to host an illegal Halloween rave.