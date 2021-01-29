Original script for 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Death' up for auction

Published: 4:11 PM January 29, 2021

Dog tags presented to the late Hampstead costume designer Patrick Wheatley for his work on the film Saving Private Ryan went under the hammer at Dawsons this week - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

Costume designs by Cecil Beaton and Yves Saint Laurent went under the hammer this week alongside film memorabilia including a script with the working title Indiana Jones and the 'Temple of Death'."

A script with the working title 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Death' - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

They were all owned by the late Hampstead film and stage costume designer Patrick Wheatley who died last year. Dawsons Auctions, based in Heath Street close to Mr Wheatley's former home, auctioned some items from his estate this week with more set to feature in February's online sale.

Born in 1930, Mr Wheatley first entered the world of theatre at the Lyceum in his native Edinburgh, before moving to London where he worked for Wilson and Barrett Theatre Company at The Globe on Shaftesbury Avenue, then Scottish producer and songwriter Henry Moncrieff Tennent.

One item which went under the hammer is thought to be the original drawing by Yves Saint-Laurent for Vivien Leigh's performance in 'Duel of Angels' at the Apollo Theatre. It is possibly the original design for a dress now on permanent display at the V&A.

Yves Saint Laurent made this sketch while working for Christian Dior it is thought to be Vivien Leigh's costume for Duel of Angels - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

Overseeing the sale on January 28 Auctioneer & Valuer Harrison Goldman said: "Whilst theatrical costume designs rarely receive the appreciation they truly deserve, to collect works by Cecil Beaton and Yves Saint Laurent was particularly forward thinking of Mr Wheatley, as at the time, many designs were destined for the waste-paper bin post production".

Mr Wheatley went on to work on numerous films, was nominated for a BAFTA for the 1977 movie ‘Joseph Andrews' and worked on wardrobe for Star Wars : Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and Steven Spielberg's 1984 classic ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

Patrick Wheatley worked on Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan pictured here the cast in front of one of the sets - Credit: Dawsons Auctions

He was particularly proud of working with legendary film stars, and treasured signed photographs and letters from Marlene Dietrich, Lauren Bacall, Robbie Coltrane, Gregory Peck, and Shirley MacLaine are also up for sale.

One of Mr Wheatley's final jobs was on Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan and a pair of inscribed Tiffany silver dog tags which were presented to him on set were also in the auction. Other film scripts and photographs related to household names including Alec Guinness, John Williams, Stephen Sondheim, Noel Coward, Alan Ayckbourn, Terrence Rattigan, Alan Bennett, Ruth Rendell, Terry Jones, David Hare.

Mr Wheatley's career was his passion and he formed close friendships with those he worked with. He was close to his nephews and nieces who say he was always grateful for a long, healthy, and interesting life. He will be dearly missed by friends and family, but comforted to know that his possessions will be enjoyed by future generations to come.

Further items from Mr Wheatley's estate will be sold in Dawson's February Fine Art Antiques and Jewellery Sale.

