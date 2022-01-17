Painting of Hampstead Heath boating pond by Thomas Hastings in 1778 - Credit: Bank of England

The story of Hampstead Heath features in new exhibition about the changing face of London.

The Bank of England Museum is using landscape paintings from its collections to illustrated how parts of the city have changed in the last 300 years.

A painting by Thomas Hastings shows a serene 18th-century Heath.

Picture the City also features London Bridge, Ludgate Hill, Waterloo Bridge and Covent Garden to show much.

Hampstead Heath's Model Boating Pond, as it is now, forms part of Bank of England's digital exhibition - Credit: Bank of England

The exhibition will be available to view online on Google Arts & Culture, and temporary signage at the locations will link to the mobile phone app What3words.

Outgoing chair of the City of London Corporation’s Hampstead Heath Management Committee Anne Fairweather said: “We are thrilled that the Heath can be part of such a creative, informative exhibition, giving visitors the chance to learn more about the capital’s history whilst taking in some amazing views."

For more information visit www.bankofengland.co.uk/museum/whats-on/2022/picture-the-city