Remembrance Day 2021: North London parades and services near you

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:39 AM November 11, 2021
Remembrance Sunday events north London

A number of events will be taking place across north London this weekend to mark to mark Remembrance Sunday. - Credit: PA/PA Images

A number of services will take place across north London this weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Commemorating the Armed Forces and those who lost their lives in service, each borough is set to honour the day this weekend.

All events below are due to take place on Sunday, November 14.

ISLINGTON

The morning event will see service units and veterans gather at Highbury Fields at 9.30am.

They will march down Upper Street before being joined at the Town Hall by Islington mayor Troy Gallagher, as well as councillors, emergency services and religious leaders. 

At 10.40am an interfaith service will begin on Islington Green, featuring military bugle calls and a two-minute silence.

Veterans and others will be invited to lay their wreaths at the war memorial on Islington Green.

Details for two further afternoon events are as follows:

Where: Spa Green Garden, near the corner of Roseberry Avenue and Gloucester Way - EC1R 4TY

Time: 12pm

Where: Royal Northern Gardens, Manor Gardens - N7 6FJ

Time: 1.30pm

HACKNEY

Hackney's Remembrance Day Parade will start on Reading Lane at 9.45am.

The march will proceed to St John at Hackney Church via Mare Street and Lower Clapton Road.

Wreaths will then be laid at the Cenotaph, before the Remembrance Day service gets underway.

After the service, the parade will march back to the Town Hall where there will be a second wreath laying.

The event is due to finish at 12.45pm.

CAMDEN

A Service of Remembrance will begin at St Pancras Church in Euston Road at 10am.

At 10.55am, wreaths will be laid at the London and North Western Railway Company War Memorial (in front of Euston Station), before a further wreath is laid at the POW WWII Memorial in Mornington Crescent at 12.30pm.

HORNSEY

There are a number of services taking place in Hornsey on Remembrance Sunday.

Where: Hornsey War Memorial, Hornsey Health Centre, Park Road, N8 8JD

Time: 10am

Where: Wood Green War Memorial, High Road, N22 8JX

Time: 10.45am

Where: Tottenham War Memorial, Town Hall Approach Road, N15 4UR

Time: 10.45am

Where: St Saviours Court, Alexandra Park Road, N22 7AZ

Time: 3pm

Where: West Green War Memorial, N15 5EG

Time: 2pm

KILBURN

St Augustine’s Kilburn will mark the day with a Solemn Mass.

Where: Kilburn Park Road, NW6 5XB

Time: 10.30am



