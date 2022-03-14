Luxury living to boost health and wellness with spa, pool and gym for the over 60s

Pegasus, part of the Lifestory Group, a leading developer of premium later living communities in Central London, is delighted to announce the launch of Fitzjohn’s in Hampstead village.

The development provides 29 one, two and three bedroom apartments, including penthouses, with a guest suite, beautiful landscaped courtyard garden, an underground car park and hotel-style facilities. Combining luxury living with lifestyle amenities designed to assist health and wellbeing Fitzjohn’s is arguably the finest new later living community in Hampstead located at No.79 Fitzjohn’s Avenue on the flat hilltop summit of the avenue, just a few hundred yards from the heart of Hampstead Village.

Lounge Bar - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The development has been created exclusively for those enjoying life over 60. Each residence at Fitzjohn’s has a distinctive design and layout, ensuring the customer has unrivalled options and choices that meet their personal requirements. Each apartment offers interconnected rooms and hallways which allows for maximum flexibility in how the spaces are used, with Juliet balconies to all the principal rooms allowing for fresh air and light to cascade into the living spaces. The development’s elevated hilltop location provides the apartments on the upper floors with sweeping panoramic views over Central London.

The apartments on the garden floor have the benefit of their own outside private garden terraces. The spacious kitchens are well equipped with integrated appliances, breakfast bar and marble worktops. The luxurious fully tiled bathrooms have large format stone flooring and walls with polished nickel finishes, wall-mounted mirrors and a wet-room rainforest shower.

Spa Pool - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The communal spa has its own central lobby opening onto two wellness lounges, with heated loungers where visitors can enjoy fresh juices and herbal teas, whilst overlooking the spectacular hydrotherapy pool. There is a sauna, infused with fresh therapeutic herbs, and a salt steam room infused with aromatherapy oils, colour light therapy and natural salt inhalation. The spa and garden floor is complete with a treatment room for massages and beauty treatments, a large exercise studio for Pilates or bespoke 1-2-1 fitness training and a changing area lined with locker cupboards and private changing/ bathrooms and monsoon shower rooms.

Opening out from the wellness lounge is the central garden courtyard which is arranged with outside seating areas where homeowners can enjoy a coffee and read a book or the morning papers. The development’s two mansion buildings were designed by award-winning architect Sergison Bates and are connected by a grand entrance lobby.

The communal areas, amenity spaces and penthouse show apartment, which is all available for prospective buyers to view, have been designed by renowned international design studio 1508 London. 1508 London took inspiration from celebrated artist Dame Barbara Hepworth (1903- 1975) who lived in Hampstead during the 1920s and 1930s, which allows residents homeowners and visitors alike to become surrounded by local cultural history as they walk through the building.

Market research conducted by the Centre for Ageing Better (CfAB) found that a growing number of older homeowners are choosing to sell up and rent in retirement, with over one third of people aged over 60 expected to be living in private rented accommodation by 2040.

Lifestory Group, having observed this trend in the market, are delighted to have selected apartments now available to rent at Fitzjohn’s. Emily Nesbitt, Regional Marketing Director at Lifestory Group says: “Combining luxury living with lifestyle amenities including a spa and pool designed to assist health and wellbeing Fitzjohn’s is the finest new later living community in Hampstead. Perfect for homeowners, or renters, used to living in large houses the extremely spacious apartments with their high ceilings, large rooms and grand hallways ensure that buyers relocating from a family house will not feel they are downsizing, merely relocating into a voluminous lateral apartment.”

Apartments are available to purchase from £2,220,000 and selected apartments available to rent from £8,620 pcm. Goldschmidt & Howland and Beauchamp Estates are appointed as sole agents.

For further information on Fitzjohn’s contact Lifestory Group:

T: 020 7980 8741 E: fitzjohns@lifestory.group W: fitzjohnsnw3.com