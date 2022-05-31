Hotel-style facilities and peace of mind for later life

Pegasus, part of Lifestory Group, have two luxury independent living communities in Hampstead, Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue, built around the same ethos: modern and luxurious living with the additional comfort of security.

Lynn Higson - Credit: Grant Frazer

Lynn Higson, an ex-art teacher, moved from a large townhouse in Muswell Hill to a spacious one-bedroom apartment at Belle Vue where she has lived for the past eight months and has found the move has given her a new lease of life with peace of mind and a sociable lifestyle.

Fitzjohns Spa Lounge - Credit: SUPPLIED

Fitzjohn’s provides 29 one, two and three bedroom apartments, including penthouses, with a guest suite, beautiful landscaped courtyard garden, an automated underground car park and hotel-style facilities such as a spa and wellness lounge. Belle Vue provides 59 one, two and three bedroom apartments with similar hotel-style facilities along with gardens and a public restaurant and café - SUNDAY.



Originally hailing from Manchester, Lynn moved to London to pursue art studies which allowed her to embark on a career as an art teacher at a school in Elstree where she worked for many years while living in a lovely family home in Muswell Hill with her husband and daughter.

Roof terrace with spectacular views at Belle Vue - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Years later, Lynn’s living situation changed, and she was alone in a large house with impaired eyesight. She notes that “it was at this point that my daughter and I felt that it was time for me to move into a home that was easier to navigate, where we could both know I was safe.”

Belle Vue pool - Credit: Andrew Hendry

On her first time walking through Belle Vue, Lynn enjoyed the modern interior which she describes as, “crisp, clean and fresh with splashes of added colour which was something very important to me as an artist. Within an hour, I had decided that this would be my new home.” Each residence at Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue has a distinctive design and layout, ensuring the customer has unrivalled options and choices that meet their personal requirements.

Fitzjohn's Club Lounge - Credit: SUPPLIED

At Pegasus communities Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue, there is a seven-day concierge service of trained staff who are there to help at any time in a discreet and personal manner, which, above all, was what drew Lynn to move into her new home. She remarks that “having someone be there every time I return home and present throughout the night gives me peace of mind that I didn’t have before moving into my new home”.



As Lynn has impaired vision, accessibility was an important aspect of her choice to move into her new home- with lift access to each floor, both Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue provide security and safety for homeowners like Lynn. She notes that “the lifts and lateral layout of my apartment means I have fewer trip hazards, whilst the security system in my apartment ensures someone is notified if I fall and press the alarm button I wear, or if an alarm goes off in my apartment and I do not answer.”



Community living is at the heart of the Pegasus communities and with the help of the Pegasus team on-site, Lynn and her friends often host various social events together such as film nights and art classes, noting that “the benefit of living in a Pegasus development is the sense of community that it provides”.

The communal areas and facilities at Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue include club lounges, spas and wellness suites, reading nooks and courtyard gardens giving homeowners a place to socialise and create meaningful friendships.



The sales process can often be complicated when moving home, yet Lynn remarks how easy it was. “I found the Pegasus sales team to be very warm and encouraging and they made the transition as smooth as it possibly could be so that all I had to focus on was finding my feet in my new home.”



Emily Nesbitt, Regional Marketing Director at Lifestory Group says: “Combining luxury living with lifestyle amenities including a spa and pool designed to assist and prioritise health and wellbeing, Fitzjohn’s and Belle Vue are exceptional examples of luxury Pegasus developments. We are delighted with the lifestyle we can provide our homeowners and look forward to welcoming many new faces to the thriving communities.”



Apartments at Fitzjohn’s are available to purchase from £2,220,000 and selected apartments are available to rent from £6,283 pcm. Apartments at Belle Vue are available to purchase from £650,000 and selected apartments are available to rent from £3,700 pcm. Goldschmidt & Howland and Beauchamp Estates are appointed as sole agents for both developments.



For further information on Fitzjohn’s contact Lifestory Group on Tel: 020 7980 8741 Email: fitzjohns@lifestory.group or visit: fitzjohnsnw3.com

For further information on Belle Vue contact Lifestory Group on Tel: 020 7980 8721 Email: bellevue@lifestory.group or visit lifestory.group/pegasus/our-developments/belle-vue/