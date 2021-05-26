Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Talented Muswell Hill makers to sell art, homewares at spring fair

Staff Writer

Published: 5:31 PM May 26, 2021   
lino cut prints art heritage

Sunbul Akhtar, of Night Press, makes lino cut prints. Themes include her Pakistani heritage, also graphic novel posters and cityscapes - Credit: Supplied

If you’re looking to freshen up your home while also supporting local makers, why not pop along to the Muswell Hill Creatives Spring Fair this Saturday?

Muswell Hill Creatives, the collective of independent artists, designers and makers, will be selling a range of homewares, clothes, accessories, art and more.


This popular event has been celebrating craftsmanship for the past six years, and the 21 talented makers taking part include new members, who will be selling at the fair for the first time.


candle making scented Crouch End Candles

Jenny Titchmarsh started her business Crouch End Candles after arranging a candle making workshop for her hen weekend - Credit: Supplied


Seller Jenny Titchmarsh, of Crouch End Candles, started her business after arranging a candle making workshop for her hen weekend with a group of friends. She started experimenting with different waxes, wicks and fragrances to create the candles that would become the heart of the brand, and used her background in design to create the simple and stylish packaging.


Sunbul Akhtar runs Night Press from her home studio in Muswell Hill. Working in publishing during the day, Sunbul began printing as a creative after-work outlet, before starting an online shop in 2019. Working exclusively with lino cut prints in a series of themes, Sunbul’s portfolio includes illustrated graphic novel posters, whimsical cityscapes, and prints on her Pakistani heritage.

sketch draw buildings urban

Hilary Masetti (Hilary Sketches) creates urban sketches, and draws different style homes - from familiar Victorian houses in Muswell Hill to beautiful stone terraces in Bristol - Credit: Supplied

Muswell Hill based Hilary Masetti (Hilary Sketches), meanwhile, creates urban sketches, using both ink and watercolour/watercolour pencils or ink and graphic pens.
She sells giclee prints of detailed drawings such as The Queens in Crouch End, Muswell Hill Broadway and The Highgate Pantry.
Hilary has enjoyed drawing a number of different style homes from familiar Victorian houses in Muswell Hill to beautiful stone terraces in Bristol.
She says: “The process starts for me when I explore and take photos of local buildings. I am spoilt for choice around here! I love recording the amazing detail in buildings we pass by every day but can easily overlook.”

outdoor spring fair

The Muswell Hill Creatives Spring Fair returns to St James Square in Muswell Hill for an outdoor spring fair on Saturday (May 29) - Credit: Supplied

The Muswell Hill Creatives returns to St James Square in Muswell Hill with its first outdoor fair of the year on Saturday May 29 from 10.30am-5.30pm.

creatives fair muswell hill

Just some of the examples of creative work that will be available at the spring fair - Credit: Supplied


For the full line-up of stallholders, visit muswellhillcreatives.com/fairs

Events
London

