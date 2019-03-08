New YBS opens in St John’s Wood

Bob Bailey and the team at the Yorkshire Building Society Archant

At a time when many banks and building societies are closing their branches, Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) is bucking the trend by opening an agency in St John’s Wood.

The new building society is hoping to become very much part of the local community with face-to-face service and traditional values. The agency is headed up by Independent Financial Adviser (IFA) Bob Bailey, who lived for many years in St John’s Wood and runs another YBS local agency in Ashtead, Surrey.

New and existing YBS and Chelsea Building Society (CBS) customers can use the St John’s Wood agency in a similar way to a branch. You will be able to transact on your existing savings accounts and open new accounts, helping you to save for what’s important.

With the ISA season in full swing, now could be a good time to consider using your new annual ISA allowance for tax free* savings. You can visit the agency to find out more about YBS ISAs.

For mortgage advice, an expert adviser can talk you through your options. As they are an agency run by an IFA, they can show you not only the YBS range but also mortgages from other providers.

The agency is holding an open day on April 24 at St John’s Wood, 85A Allitsen Road. Come along to see how they are helping the community, meet the team and enjoy some refreshments. If you cannot make the open day, you can pop in any time Monday to Friday or Saturday morning.

*Tax-free means that Interest is not subject to income tax

Yorkshire Building Society is a member of the Building Societies Association and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Yorkshire Building Society is entered in the Financial Services Register and its registration number is 106085. Head Office: Yorkshire House, Yorkshire Drive, Bradford BD5 8LJ.

For more information, visit ybs.co.uk.