Forest School activities prove a hit with pupils at St Anthony’s Girls School
PUBLISHED: 10:55 24 September 2020
Reception and Year 1 classes at St Anthony’s Girls School have been learning about the changing seasons and wildlife through regular trips to Golders Hill Park, following months of limited outdoor activity
The girls at St Anthony’s have returned to school with a renewed eagerness for learning, a sense of anticipation for the term ahead and an enthusiasm and yearning for the outdoors.
Following many months of limited outdoor activity and a cancellation of all team sports, the girls have responded very positively to the school’s increased sports provision on the timetable, extended playtime and child-initiated Forest School activities.
Regular forays to Golders Hill Park, adjacent to St Anthony’s, has encouraged the girls’ curiosity and awareness of seasonal change. Reception and Year 1 pupils enjoy weekly outdoor activities and through hands-on learning in a natural setting they develop confidence and a strong sense of self.
Through the school’s ‘Autumnwatch’ project, pupils have been learning about the changing seasonal landscape and the wildlife that inhabits London’s green areas. The girls have learnt to identify a wide range of birdlife, insects and berries and how ecosystems work in harmony with one another.
Headmaster Donal Brennan said: “The girls at St Anthony’s have had their interest in the outdoors rekindled, from marvelling at cloud formations to studying the trees and seeing what creatures they are home to. They have enjoyed the opportunity to be outside, to be at their most natural among the sights, sounds and smells of nature.
“Autumnwatch at St Anthony’s has fuelled our curiosity and reconnected us ever more deeply to nature. Our commitment and dedication to child-inspired learning is fully embedded within our ethos at St Anthony’s Girls.”
For more information about St Anthony’s Girls School, visit stanthonysgirls.co.uk.
