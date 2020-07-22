Enjoy restaurant style dining from the comfort of your home

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:48 22 July 2020

Mange's seabass Asian bowl

Mange's seabass Asian bowl

Archant

A north London catering business has launched a new restaurant style dining experience for people at home.

The kitchen at MangeThe kitchen at Mange

Mange provides stylish, innovative and imaginative food for events, mostly to corporate clients in creative industries, but also for private events such as weddings at venues like St Stephen’s on Pond St in Hampstead. After all of their corporate work and private client bookings were cancelled in March due to Covid-19, the team at Mange came up with the concept of Mange at Home: fun, healthy meals, for at least five diners, plus a Saturday brunch and a hassle-free barbecue option, and pre-mixed cocktails.

At the heart of the offer is a restaurant style dining experience in your own house, garden or even to take to the park. Menus change daily and are flexible and can be split and delivered to two or three locations for a virtual dinner party.

The Mange at Home dining experience is a great solution in the current climate for events such as family birthdays when some may be apprehensive about going to restaurants. Prices range from £35 to £60 per head depending on numbers.

After launching the new service in the middle of June, Mange have been receiving fantastic feedback. Financial Times restaurant critic Nick Lander said: “Mange’s cooking is as exciting as it was 27 years ago when it was called Mange on the Move. There are not many London restaurants that can boast such longevity.”

Find out more at mange.co.uk or call 020 7263 5000.

Mange, 61 Central Street, London, EC1V 3AF.

