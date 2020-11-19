Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

North London bilingual school offers pupils best of two systems

PUBLISHED: 12:17 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 19 November 2020

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres offers a bilingual and multicultural learning environment for pupils. Credit: Oazifoto__Patrice Negros/Supplied

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres offers a bilingual and multicultural learning environment for pupils. Credit: Oazifoto__Patrice Negros/Supplied

Archant

Collège Français Billngue de Londres in Kentish Town offers the best of French and English education to Nursery pupils through to Year 10.

Established in 2011, Collège Français Bilingue de Londres (CFBL) provides French-English bilingual education to 700 pupils from Nursery to Year 10.

Tolerance and openness are central to CFBL’s philosophy and ones that strengthen the school’s multicultural community. Students are from all backgrounds, with more than 35 different nationalities represented in the student body.

The school is located in Kentish Town, near Hampstead, and provides students with an excellent education, underpinned by a special commitment to language learning and digital culture.

Children are nurtured in a welcoming environment where they can discover the joys of learning, supported by attentive teaching staff whose approach is based on mutual trust and respect.

You may also want to watch:

Students are encouraged to interact, be creative and take initiatives in CFBL’s international environment, in which they can acquire academic knowledge and also develop the human, relational qualities which will guide them through their years at school and beyond.

CFBL offers the best of French and English education and attaches particular importance to their well-being, personal development and their ability to work together.

Nurturing multiculturalism is at the heart of CFBL’s educational project.

The school’s bilingual and bicultural project allows for the teaching of other languages (German, Mandarin, Spanish) and the discovery of other cultures. 

There are many reasons to choose CFBL for your child. The school takes the best out of the French and the English education systems, and pupil development is placed at the heart of the teaching practice. Ofsted has also awarded the school an “Outstanding” on all criterias as well.

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres, 87 Holmes Road, NW5 3AX. Call 020 7993 7400 or email info@cfbl.org.uk

cfbl.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

PROMOTED CONTENT

North London bilingual school offers pupils best of two systems

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres offers a bilingual and multicultural learning environment for pupils. Credit: Oazifoto__Patrice Negros/Supplied

Collège Français Billngue de Londres in Kentish Town offers the best of French and English education to Nursery pupils through to Year 10.

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

EXTRA MEASURES: UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak Picture: contributed

UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced extra measures to support workers and businesses throughout winter, including a furlough scheme extension paying 80 per cent of staff wages.

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start. All companies that trade with the EU need to act now to make sure they are set to go.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Hampstead & Highgate Express
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight insists he must make sure his squad maintain form in lockdown

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020

Saracens six to start for England against Ireland

England's Jonathan Joseph, Ben Youngs and Owen Farrell during the training session at the Lensbury Hotel, London

Arsenal boss Montemurro ‘very proud’ of Williamson

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal Women 2 Tottenham Women 2 (Arsenal win on pens)

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan misses in the penalty shoot out during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Parents of autistic children speak out about coronavirus lockdown challenges

Aditi Rastogi with Arush,10, and 18-month-old Adhrit. Picture: Aditi Rastogi