North London bilingual school offers pupils best of two systems

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres offers a bilingual and multicultural learning environment for pupils. Credit: Oazifoto__Patrice Negros/Supplied Archant

Collège Français Billngue de Londres in Kentish Town offers the best of French and English education to Nursery pupils through to Year 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Established in 2011, Collège Français Bilingue de Londres (CFBL) provides French-English bilingual education to 700 pupils from Nursery to Year 10.

Tolerance and openness are central to CFBL’s philosophy and ones that strengthen the school’s multicultural community. Students are from all backgrounds, with more than 35 different nationalities represented in the student body.

The school is located in Kentish Town, near Hampstead, and provides students with an excellent education, underpinned by a special commitment to language learning and digital culture.

Children are nurtured in a welcoming environment where they can discover the joys of learning, supported by attentive teaching staff whose approach is based on mutual trust and respect.

You may also want to watch:

Students are encouraged to interact, be creative and take initiatives in CFBL’s international environment, in which they can acquire academic knowledge and also develop the human, relational qualities which will guide them through their years at school and beyond.

CFBL offers the best of French and English education and attaches particular importance to their well-being, personal development and their ability to work together.

Nurturing multiculturalism is at the heart of CFBL’s educational project.

The school’s bilingual and bicultural project allows for the teaching of other languages (German, Mandarin, Spanish) and the discovery of other cultures.

There are many reasons to choose CFBL for your child. The school takes the best out of the French and the English education systems, and pupil development is placed at the heart of the teaching practice. Ofsted has also awarded the school an “Outstanding” on all criterias as well.

Collège Français Bilingue de Londres, 87 Holmes Road, NW5 3AX. Call 020 7993 7400 or email info@cfbl.org.uk

cfbl.org.uk