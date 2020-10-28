Lincoln Minster School offers an enriching and rewarding education for your child

Lincoln Cathedral (pictured) is used as a performing venue for pupils at Lincoln Minster School. Picture: Getty Archant

With easy connections to London and excellent academic and extra-curricular opportunities, Lincoln Minster School is an attractive choice outside of the capital

the school offers excellent sporting opportunities with a modern sports hall and state-of-the-art gym. Photo: Steve Smailes Photography the school offers excellent sporting opportunities with a modern sports hall and state-of-the-art gym. Photo: Steve Smailes Photography

Lincoln Minster School (LMS), which sits alongside the stunning cathedral within the city’s historic quarter, is a popular choice for families who want a weekly or termly boarding experience and enriching education for their child outside of London.

With direct trains from King’s Cross taking under two hours to Lincoln, and the school just a five-minute walk from the station, a weekly boarder could leave the school at 4pm on Friday and walk through their front door by 6.30pm to enjoy weekends at home.

Headmistress Maria Young said: “In these strange and uncertain times, I invite you to think differently about the educational possibilities for your child. The current educational hinterland of London includes many superb schools, offering an almost overwhelming choice. However, there is currently a discernible and understandable trend to place young people outside of the capital but still within comfortable reach, with the more provincial schools offering a safer alternative to the contemporary challenges of London life.”

LMS was created in its current guise in 1996, merging four of Lincoln’s historic schools, including the Cathedral School which had its origins in the 13th century. The school now offers education at its pre-prep, prep and senior sites, with the senior school occupying inspirational, purpose-built accommodation with sweeping views of the city.

Art, music and drama facilities at LMS are outstanding. Photo: Steve Smailes Photography Art, music and drama facilities at LMS are outstanding. Photo: Steve Smailes Photography

Facilities for art, music and drama are outstanding, and there is a modern, fully-equipped sports hall and state-of-the-art gym. Termly concerts in Lincoln Cathedral offer an unrivalled performing venue in addition to the recital hall located in the purpose-built music and drama facility, the Harper Building.

The school offers a full range of academic subjects and is proud of its ‘value-added’ statistics: each year sees the school attaining the best value-added results at A-level and GCSE for the whole of Lincolnshire. The school is small enough to ensure that each child is genuinely known as an individual and is offered appropriate support and encouragement to achieve their personal best. Most students go on to Russell Group universities and advice and support is offered throughout the university application process in the sixth form.

LMS has developed industry-leading performance pathways in various fields, including sport, music, drama, business, engineering and medicine. These involve partnerships with local universities in the case of business, engineering and medicine and with other external organisations, for example Lincoln City Football Club, who provide the innovative Football Scholar programme, or Woodhall Spa Golf Club, the home of England Golf.

The needs of children following these specialised programmes are accommodated within the school timetable and everyone is supported to achieve their full potential both within school and in their own field of personal endeavour.

Unique to Lincoln Minster School is the 2 + 3 Programme, in which students are able to access a sixth form pathway in business, engineering or medicine that leads them straight into a degree programme at the Top 20 University of Lincoln. UoL enriches pupils’ sixth-form studies with lectures and workshops and encourages them to stay on in Lincoln for their degree – although they are free to apply elsewhere, of course.

Lincoln Minster School is part of the United Learning group, and is able to offer places at exceptionally competitive rates, often well below those of London day schools. Lincoln was recently voted the best city in the UK in which to bring up a family and is also the 4th safest city in the UK.

Please contact admissions@lincolnminsterschool.co.uk or visit lincolnminsterschool.co.uk for more details. You can also arrange a tour either in person or virtually, to meet the headmistress and to see the rich and hugely rewarding education LMS offers that is truly individual to your child.