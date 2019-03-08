Children's events and the Lit Fest at St Jude's proms

As the Proms take flight this week we look ahead to the concerts and workshops for children and schools and the exciting book talks over Lit Fest weekend

Music education is in crisis, according to a recent Parliamentary report. But Proms at St Jude's in Hampstead Garden Suburb is doing its bit to plug the gap a little, offering top quality workshops and concerts for every age group.

For the youngest, there's a free Teeny Prom for children under 3 and another for those aged 3-5 on the morning of Tuesday, June 25. Led by the experienced Rachel Groves, tots will enjoy a morning full of singing, percussion, props and laughing, accompanied by two fantastic musicians.

For children aged 5 and up, the Junk Orchestra on the morning of Saturday, June 29 offers a hands-on experience of making music. This is followed at lunchtime by the BBC Elstree Orchestra who will perform LIFT OFF! - A JOURNEY THROUGH SPACE, commemorating 50 years since the Moon landing. They will be playing movie themes from E.T., Superman and Star Wars, as well as Holst's Jupiter and other favourites. And it's free of charge.

A highlight for children over 5 will be the wonderful Magnard Ensemble's family concert, on the afternoon of Sunday, June 30.

A quintet and pianist will play a lively one hour programme chosen for children, including Ravel's Mother Goose, Faure's Dolly Suite and many more, with instrumental demos, a game and some Q&As.

For older children and teenagers, Proms evening concerts offer many styles - from Mozart to Gershwin, the Beatles and Barbra Streisand. Under-25s can attend any of these for only £7.50.

Children or adults can also attend the Schools' Prom on Thursday 27 June, when participants from 12 local schools will perform works they have practised at workshops organised by Proms at St Jude's, including a specially commissioned piece called Planets, Moons and Stars.

All proceeds go to support good causes.

At Henrietta Barnett School over the weekend of June 22-23 the Proms' Lit Fest sees a line up of authors talking about their latest work. Alan Rusbridger shares his many scoops as editor of The Guardian, Costa Prize winner Bart van Es talks about his moving Holocaust memoir The Cut Out Girl, and cricketer and psychoanalyst Mike Brearley tells Sue MacGregor about the psychology of sport.

Also on the bill is local expert Vernon Bogdanor, whose book Beyond Brexit may shed light on our current troubles.

As ever, tea and delicious homemade cakes are served throughout in the Lit Fest cafe.

Tickets £10 from promsatstjudes.org.uk