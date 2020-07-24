Norman Jay and DJ Yoda to play ‘Unlocked’ outdoor gig at Ally Pally

Tickets for the socially-distanced August Bank Holiday event go on sale soon with further names to be announced

Norman Jay and DJ Yoda are set to play a socially-distanced outdoor gig at Ally Pally.

The team behind the Muswell Hill landmark’s Kaleidoscope Festival will announce further names in the coming weeks for the August Bank Holiday event.

Simon Fell, director of event operations, said audiences should be prepared to have “a lot more room than you would usually expect.”

“We are really looking forward to bringing some music and good times back for people to enjoy. We’re putting a lot of work into ensuring we can deliver Kaleidoscope Presents...Unlocked in a safe way. Our approach is based on direction from the Government and health agencies. With guidance developing week by week, we are continuing to work closely with all the relevant experts and organisations. We’re confident we can deliver a great and safe experience for everyone.”

Safety measures include socially-distanced bar queues, boosted cleaning and a 60 percent capacity audience.

Alexandra Palace are also promising that all tickets will be refunded if changes to Government guidance force them to cancel.

Jay and his Good Times party will be joined by hip hop DJ and producer DJ Yoda on Sunday, August 30 from 2-8pm.

Music fans are asked to register their interest with £20 early bird tickets due on sale soon. kaleidoscope-festival.com