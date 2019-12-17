Kaleidoscope Festival returns to Ally Pally in July 2020

PUBLISHED: 14:23 17 December 2019

Kaleidoscope main stage

Kaleidoscope main stage

After a year's hiatus the popular one day north London music and arts festival returns to the Muswell Hill landmark next summer

Flaming LipsFlaming Lips

Vibrant one-day music and arts festival Kaleidoscope will return to Alexandra Park and Palace next summer.

After a year's hiatus, the Muswell Hill landmark will once again play host to a feast of live music, DJ sets, comedy, theatre, immersive performances and family entertainment.



The festival's 2018 debut featured music from The Flaming Lips, comedy from Mark Watson and Katherine Ryan, and poetry from punk legend John Cooper Clarke.

Organisers say the 2020 festival on July 25 will be bigger and better, with the first wave of artists due to be announced in the New Year.

As well as a mainstage on the palace grounds with stunning views over London, the festival will spread inside the palace, with spoken word and performances in the Victorian basements which are rarely opened to the public.

Simon Fell, Director of Event Operations at Alexandra Palace, said: "It was incredible to see so many people of all ages enjoying such a diverse mix of music, theatre, comedy and performing arts at the first Kaleidoscope Festival in 2018. After a year's hiatus, we cannot wait to welcome people back once more, for an event like no other. We look forward to revealing 2020's programme in the new year."

For further information and to sign up for discounted presale tickets go to kaleidoscope-festival.com

