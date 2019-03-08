Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Wicked, Apollo Victoria

PUBLISHED: 14:41 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 24 May 2019

Alice Fearn as Elphaba and Sophie Evans as Glinda in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre Picture Matt Crockett

Alice Fearn as Elphaba and Sophie Evans as Glinda in Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre Picture Matt Crockett

Archant

Stephen Schwartz's untold story of the witches of Oz holds up well after more than a decade entertaining audiences

When Stephen Schwartz's 'untold story' of the witches of Oz opened in London in 2016, I recall being pinned to my seat by the power of Idina 'Let it Go' Menzel's voice.

Back then it seemed a visually bold, brash affair, packing some jarringly under-explored strands into frenetically energetic storytelling.

I might not have predicted it would still be going strong 13 years later, but what do I know?

Revisiting it this week, it's held up remarkably well, the fantasy elements, humorous riffing on the MGM film and Frank L Baum's original, and memorable songs have stood the test of time - from the decibel heavy Defying Gravity which closes the first act to the quietly moving unreqited lovesong, I'm Not That Girl.

I still think that Oz is more of an emotive touchstone for American audiences as born out by the accents around me, but Schwartz has weaved a timely plea for tolerance around Gregory Maguire's source material.

The back stoy of the green-skinned Wicked witch of the West shows how being shunned for being different can corrupt a good nature.

You may also want to watch:

Sent to Madame Morrible's Academy to care for her wheelchair-bound sister NessaRose, Elphaba meets shiny, blonde, smug Gerlinda the Good witch of the North.

They clash over indolent love rival Prince Fiyero, and the scapegoating and caging of Oz's animals, but when Elphaba's power is unleashed when she's angry, there are forces who want to harness it to their own ends,

Wicked plays on the nuances of that very word, so there's no real baddie, although, as in the original, the Wizard's weakness leads to wrongdoing.

And let's just say that Morrible rhymes with horrible.

By the time the never-seen Dorothy whirls into Oz, crushing the Wicked Witch of the East and snatching her sparkly slippers, Elphaba has been forced on the run from Emerald City with her winged monkeys and castigated as evil.

Hearteningly the biggest takeaway is the touching female friendship between Glinda and Elphaba culminating in the gorgeous duet Changed For Good - Schwartz is indeed a master at telling a story through song.

There remain jarring leaps in Winnie Holzman's book but Eugene Lee's steampunk-meets art deco set and Susan Hilferty's sculptural costumes are stunning.

And in the latest pairing Alice Fearn's Elphaba and Sophie Evan's Glinda are note perfect in both voice and performance treading the right line between humour, hubris and emotion.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after toddler hit by car and killed in East Finchley last night

An onlooker observes the flowers left on East End Road, East Finchley, where a toddler was killed last night. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Popular West Hampstead figure dies days before he is reunited with his daughter

Rosie Henderson (18) stands by the memorial shrine to her father at the place where he had his bookstall on West End Lane NW6. 20.05.19.

Primrose Hill fire: Forty firefighters tackling blaze at block of flats

Firefighters tackle a fire at an apartment block in Primrose Hill. Picture: London Fire

Knifepoint robbers target Hampstead dad outside his front door

The corner of Greenaway Gardens and Frognal Lane in Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

‘Happy child, chaotic management’: Leadership at troubled Hampstead private school criticised by Ofsted despite safety improvements

The upper school in West Heath Road, Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Overy wants Brondesbury to maintain momentum by beating Hornsey

The Brondesbury first XI face the camera (pic: Brondesbury CC)

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Invincible Sol Campbell remembers 2006 UEFA Champions League final

Arsenal's Sol Campbell celebrates his goal. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Hendon GC’s Goddard qualifies for PGA Asisstants’ Championship final

Luke Goddard, the PGA Assistant at Hendon Golf Club (pic: Adrian Milledge PGA)

Spurs join Liverpool in confirming Champions League victory parade plan

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Highgate Albion secure back-to-back league titles

Highgate Albion players celebrate after winning the Barnet Sunday Football League Premier Division (pic: Highgate Albion).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists