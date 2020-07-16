Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Drive-in Puccini at Alexandra Palace for non-drivers

PUBLISHED: 18:34 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 16 July 2020

English National Opera is launching a new Uber Box� for drive-in performances of La boh�me at Alexandra Palace this September. Drawing for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Uber/ENO

Uber/ENO

Opera fans can attend drive-in performances at Alexandra Palace in September even if they do not have a car.

English National Opera has partnered with Uber to launch the Uber Box for performances of La bohème from September 19-27.

Puccini’s opera tells the story of a 19th century Parisian seamstress and her friends.

Uber has coordinated 10 cars for each live performance, with tickets on-sale from July 17.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “London wouldn’t be the great global city it is without our fantastic arts and culture.

“Lockdown has left many unable to access the venues they love, so Uber wants to help by bringing them the best that English National Opera has to offer at Alexandra Palace.

“ENO Drive and Live performances are a fantastic way to make opera safe and accessible in these difficult times, and we hope the Uber Boxes will appeal to young people who don’t own a car.”

READ MORE: ENO to stage drive-through socially distanced opera at Ally Pally

Stuart Murphy, CEO of the ENO, said: “This partnership with Uber will make ENO’s world premiere drive-in opera accessible to everyone, whether or not they have a car. As ENO Drive and Live involves a physical performance and is more than just a screening, we expect demand to be unprecedented so want to ensure no one misses out. With Uber cars at the front, the Uber Boxes promise to be the best seats in the house.”

A total of 15 live 90-minute performances of La bohème taking place over three weeks.

There will be tickets for a number of drivers to join a private dress rehearsal performance free of charge to thank them for their role in keeping Britain moving during the pandemic.

English National Opera aims to make the form accessible for everyone, with performances sung in English and affordable ticket prices. It was founded in 1931 as Sadler’s Wells Opera.

Uber, launched in 2010, is a tax service which enables customers to order a driver via a mobile phone app.

Show tickets for cars carrying up to four people cost £101.50 plus £2.25 booking fee. Ticket price includes a £1.50 restoration levy for Alexandra Palace.

To book, visit https://eno.org/whats-on/eno-drive-live/

