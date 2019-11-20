The hills of Hampstead are alive with The Sound Of Music

Hampstead Players in rehearsal for their 2019 production of The Sound Of Music Archant

Hampstead parish church curate Ayla Lepine will be climbing every mountain as a singing Abbess when the Hampstead Players take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's well-loved musical

The hills of Hampstead will be alive with the Sound of Music next week when local am-drams stage the well-loved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

Dirndls and Eidelweiss at the ready as The Hampstead Players stage the show about singing nun Maria who falls for dashing widowed Captain von Trapp when she becomes a nanny to his seven children.

You may also want to watch:

The production is directed by Annie Duarte and Gaynor Bassey-Fish with musical direction and orchestra in the capable hands of Aidan Coburn.

From Jo Siddall's soaring soprano as Maria, to Jon Waters' grieving Captain, and an abbeyful of nuns led by Mother Abbess - Hampstead Church's curate Ayla Lepine - every one of the supporting cast aged 9-90 has worked hard to in-habit their roles.

With participants including parishioners and the church's junior choir, performances take place at Hampstead Parish Church in Church Row from November 28-30 at 7.30pm with Sat and Sun matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets £12 (£10 concessions) available from hampsteadplayers.org.uk

The group, who have previously staged ambitious productions of Macbeth and Persuasion, also appear in the church's Christmas Lights concert on December 6 at 7pm, with the junior choir and Hampstead Community Choir.

Collection proceeds to Camden Age UK. Henderson Court.