Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

The hills of Hampstead are alive with The Sound Of Music

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 November 2019

Hampstead Players in rehearsal for their 2019 production of The Sound Of Music

Hampstead Players in rehearsal for their 2019 production of The Sound Of Music

Archant

Hampstead parish church curate Ayla Lepine will be climbing every mountain as a singing Abbess when the Hampstead Players take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's well-loved musical

The hills of Hampstead will be alive with the Sound of Music next week when local am-drams stage the well-loved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

Dirndls and Eidelweiss at the ready as The Hampstead Players stage the show about singing nun Maria who falls for dashing widowed Captain von Trapp when she becomes a nanny to his seven children.

You may also want to watch:

The production is directed by Annie Duarte and Gaynor Bassey-Fish with musical direction and orchestra in the capable hands of Aidan Coburn.

From Jo Siddall's soaring soprano as Maria, to Jon Waters' grieving Captain, and an abbeyful of nuns led by Mother Abbess - Hampstead Church's curate Ayla Lepine - every one of the supporting cast aged 9-90 has worked hard to in-habit their roles.

With participants including parishioners and the church's junior choir, performances take place at Hampstead Parish Church in Church Row from November 28-30 at 7.30pm with Sat and Sun matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets £12 (£10 concessions) available from hampsteadplayers.org.uk

The group, who have previously staged ambitious productions of Macbeth and Persuasion, also appear in the church's Christmas Lights concert on December 6 at 7pm, with the junior choir and Hampstead Community Choir.

Collection proceeds to Camden Age UK. Henderson Court.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Spurs players bid farewell to long-serving boss Pochettino after five successful years

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Allinson says bad spells in games are costing Hendon

Isaac Galliford in action for Hendon against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Six try Hampstead overwhelm newcomers Datchworth

Hampstead RFC face the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Live feed: Spurs appoint Mourinho to replace long-serving Pochettino

File photo dated 01-12-2018 of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Redknapp blames Tottenham players for Pochettino departure

Former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers boss Harry Redknapp (pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists