The Crown star Matt Smith reveals his scariest job in theatre in Almeida podcast

PUBLISHED: 13:26 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 22 May 2020

and Hugh Skinner as Luis Carruthers in American Psycho at the Almeida

Manuel Harlan

Podcast chats between artistic director Rupert Goold and the likes of Smith, Tobias Menzies and Indira Varma are keeping the memory of theatre alive during lockdown

Podcast chats with the likes of The Crown stars Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies being released by The Almeida Theatre during lockdown.

The Islington venue, which was forced to close its doors in March, is hoping to “keep the memory of the theatre alive” with the series of interviews between artistic director Rupert Goold and recent Almeida artists.

Performers including Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actor Noma Dumezweni will also talk about their careers, life under lockdown and what they miss most about theatre.

The series kicks off on Saturday May 23 with Matt Smith, who appeared in the theatre’s 2013 musical adaptation of American Psycho.

The BAFTA nominated actor discusses his fear in performing in his first ever musical as well as his screen work in The Crown and Doctor Who.

New epsidoes will be released weekly - next up, Goold talks to playwright Beth Steel whose play The House of Shades was due to go into rehearsals at the Almeida just as the pandemic hit.

The daughter of a Nottinghamshire miner talks about her unconventional route to becoming a writer and the need for theatre to have more working-class voices.

Behind the scenes creatives including composer Adam Cork, director Carrie Cracknell and designer Miriam Buether will also give deeper insight into their work.

The Almeida Theatre Podcast is available at almeida.co.uk and through standard podcast channels.

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Camden man, 20, pleads guilty to coronavirus texts scam by tricking vulnerable into handing over bank details

Mohammed Khan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud. Picture: Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit

‘Real cause for public concern’: High Court judge slams Haringey Council over child protection failings

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Drive 24