Macbeth comes to Camden's Theatro Technis for three-week run

Michael Claff and Tracy Coogan lead the cast in Macbeth at Theatro Technis. Picture: Michael Brosnan Archant

A new production of Macbeth inspired by German expressionism and the modern horror genre takes to the Theatro Technis stage next week.

Performed by members of Acting Gymnasium, the Shakespeare tragedy will run at the Camden venue from November 5 - 23.

Director Gavin McAlinden, who has staged a number of productions at Theatro Technis, including the French farce A Flea in Her Ear last year, said: "We've spent the last few months investigating the meaning of horror and dramatic tension in both an expressionistic and a modern sense, and the production is a collision of these forms. I've had actors bring in movie clips, sounds and images of things they find unsettling and some of these have been incorporated into our work. It's a very exciting process and I've had a few shrieks in the rehearsal room."

Acting Gymnasium, a weekly acting workshop for adults, is also staging two further productions at Theatro Technis during the same three-week period, Strindberg's Miss Julie, and Ibsen's A Doll's House.

Tickets to all three plays cost £15 each online and £20 at the door. To book click here

Theatro Technis, 26 Crowndale Road, Camden, NW1 1TT