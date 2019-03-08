Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Review: Noises Off, Garrick Theatre

PUBLISHED: 11:05 09 October 2019

Lisa-McGrillis-Lloyd-Owen-Sarah-Hadland-Meera-Syal-in-Noises-Off-Garrick-Theatre-Picture Credit-Helen-Maybanks

Lisa-McGrillis-Lloyd-Owen-Sarah-Hadland-Meera-Syal-in-Noises-Off-Garrick-Theatre-Picture Credit-Helen-Maybanks

Copyright Helen Maybanks 2019

Michael Frayn's meta-farce gets a finely honed frenetic revival that's a tonic of laughter in these trying times

With the country heading to hell in a handcart, and Extinction Rebellion banging their apocalyptic drums outside the theatre door, the only sane solution is to slip inside and laugh like a maniac at dropped trousers and panicking actors slipping over on tinned fish.

As Lloyd Dallas, sardonic director of the dismal regional farce Nothing On reminds his cast: 'it's all about doors, sardines and boxes'.

And so it is. Farces are driven not by character, but by entrances, exits, multiple props, and misunderstandings - although that doesn't stop Garry Lejeune, an actor playing a randy estate agent entertainingly enquiring about his motivation.

Long before The Play That Goes Wrong colonised this territory, Michael Frayn got the idea for his meta-farce after watching a performance of his play The Two of Us from backstage right here at The Garrick.

The controlled chaos of Tom Briers and Lynn Redgrave swapping multiple characters was just as entertaining as sitting out front he thought.

Thus we first see a scene from this terrible touring production during its tortuous late-night tech rehearsal, then again from backstage, half way through the run, and finally from the front as the set falls apart and the cast are at each other's throats.

You may also want to watch:

There's deaf dypsomaniac Selsdon Mowbray, who must be kept from the bottle, Meera Syal's queen bee Dotty Otley, and lothario director Lloyd (Lloyd Evans) the centre of a love triangle that must be smoothed over with flowers before he can dash off to direct Richard III.

Hats off to director Jeremy Herrin for the sheer choreography of Act II, an intricate, precision-timed frenzy of dropped contact lenses, nosebleeds, plates of sardines and axe-wielding as Lejeune goes postal.

As each act speeds up, cast relations deteriorate, hysteria mounts and actors lose their fragile grip on the flimsy material, they heroically try to hit their cues, while furiously ad-libbing and going tits up over the furniture.

Farce is a celebration of human frailty and there's so much if it here, alongside an affectionate nod to the near-vanished regional repertory theatre.

It's unashamedly slapstick, mired in crummy 80s mores, there's no learning moment, and you won't leave the theatre a better person.

But you might just feel better about the impending end of the world.

4/5

Most Read

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Liveable Crouch End: MP raises emergency services issue as community split over traffic scheme trial

Traffic at the bottom of Hornsey High Street where it meets Middle Lane. Picture: Supplied

Liveable Crouch End: Trial of town centre traffic measures to begin in October

Hornsey High Street at the junction with Middle Lane. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden Council meeting descends into farce as mayor decides there’s not enough time for Nazanin motion

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been in prison since 2016. Picture: Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Contaminated blood scandal: Top north London doctors knew blood products had transmitted hepatitis in 1974

Factor VIII blood products infected thousands of haemophiliacs with HIV and hepatitus C during the contamniated blood scandal of the 1980s and 1990s. Picture: Factor 8 Campaign UK

Muswell Hill businesses ‘save Christmas’ and fund tree a year after embarrassment

The 2018 Muswell Hill Christmas tree was not well-received. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Review: Noises Off, Garrick Theatre

Lisa-McGrillis-Lloyd-Owen-Sarah-Hadland-Meera-Syal-in-Noises-Off-Garrick-Theatre-Picture Credit-Helen-Maybanks

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter supports Sherriff Centre’s anniversary auction

Downton Abbey's Jim Carter with Sherriff Centre bosses Jane Edwards (L) and Steph Duell. Picture: Sherriff Centre

10 Days To Take On Youth Homelessness: King’s Cross charity’s campaign takeover highlights how housing crisis affects young people

New Horizon Youth Centre's Phil Kerry in front of the hoardings for the 10 Days to Take On Youth Homelessness in King's Cross. Picture: NHYC

Rugby: Vunipola likely to miss France game

England's Billy Vunipola receiving medical attention during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Argentina at Tokyo Stadium.

Hampstead hammer woeful Welwyn to move up to sixth in the league ahead of break

Hampstead RFC celebrate their big win over Welwyn (Pic: Jon Boyle)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists