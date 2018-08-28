Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Musical Theatre review: Nice Work If You Can Get It, Upstairs at the Gatehouse

PUBLISHED: 13:08 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:08 17 December 2018

Grace McInerny, Kirsten Mackie , Abigail Earnshaw & Alistair So in Nice Work if You Can Get It Upstairs at The Gatehouse Theatre in Highgate

Grace McInerny, Kirsten Mackie , Abigail Earnshaw & Alistair So in Nice Work if You Can Get It Upstairs at The Gatehouse Theatre in Highgate

Archant

The Highgate venue pulls off an energetic and infectiously fun rendition of this Gershwin jukebox musical

Jessica Elizabeth Nelson as Billie Bendiz in Nice Work if You Can Get It Upstairs at The Gatehouse Theatre in HighgateJessica Elizabeth Nelson as Billie Bendiz in Nice Work if You Can Get It Upstairs at The Gatehouse Theatre in Highgate

Hats off to John and Katie Plews for their determination in bringing Nice Work If You Can Get It to Highgate.

They first saw the show in New York six years ago: a jukebox collection of the Gershwin brothers’ greatest hits.

The director/producer couple’s hard work has paid off with this UK premier which runs until the end of January.

We’re in Prohibition New York and a motley collection of boot-leggers are trying to earn a crust by supplying hooch to speakeasies. The leader of the gang is the hard bitten (but suspicious and endearingly insecure) Billie Bendix who, during a chance encounter with spoiled rich kid Jimmy Winter, steals his wallet ... then he steals her heart.

Along the way we meet some preposterous characters, all lifted from American feel-good musicals of the Thirties and Forties.

They include a chorus of dancing dames, a hoodlum turned butler (an engaging softie played with great comic skill by David Pendlebury), a self-absorbed interpretive dancer (the electric Charlotte Scally), a corrupt senator, a naive but sensitive police chief and many other old tropes all played with passion, commitment and an infectious sense of fun.

The energy in the dance numbers (more Black Bottoms than on a whole series of Strictly Come Dancing) is breath-taking: watch out for the bathing scene and count the legs!

The music is provided by a small, but perfectly formed ensemble perched high above the action who enthusiastically supply the authentic Gershwin jazzy sound.

Across the piece the singing was outstanding and lots of old favourites get an airing (Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off, Someone to watch over me, ‘S Wonderful, Blah, Blah, Blah and many more).

Alistair So was excellent as Jimmy – a spot-on mixture of sex appeal and dumbness. While Jessica-Elizabeth Nelson was Streisandesque as Billie; capturing her vulnerability and sassiness while delivering a full-blooded and passionate vocal performance.

A fabulous alternative to pantomime for the family Christmas outing.

4/5

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

#includeImage($article, 225)

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists