Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Review: Jude, Hampstead Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:45 08 May 2019

Paul Brennen as Euripedes and Isabella Nefar as Jude picture credit Marc Brenner

Paul Brennen as Euripedes and Isabella Nefar as Jude picture credit Marc Brenner

Archant

Tonally uneven reworking of Hardy's Jude the Obscure has flashes of sharp wit and an intense central performance but Ed Hall's final production at Hampstead is below par

Howard Brenton's reworking of Hardy's Jude The Obscure was supposed to continue his fruitful Hampstead Theatre collaboration with director Howard Davies, which brought us 55 Days, and Drawing the Line.

But Davies' death in 2016 meant the baton passed to Ed Hall, who directs his final production of a generally successful nine-year stint as Artistic Director.

It's a shame because this tale of an autodidact Syrian refugee who dreams of studying classics at Oxford, typifies the more middling Hampstead fare of Hall's tenure, marrying high art themes with well meaning liberalism with mixed success. While there are flashes of sharp wit and an intense central performance by Isabella Nefar, it's an ambiguous tragi-comedy loaded with windy speeches about language and Greek literature that are in danger of only landing with the very Oxbridge elite who are called to task here.

The opener between Emily Taaffe's classics academic Sally and Nefar's abrasive Judith exudes an irritating hand-wringing leftyism - Sally makes the kind of gaffes that a stupid white Brit would make about her light-fingered Syrian cleaner, and remains unsympathetic and unconvincing throughout. Better is Caroline Loncq's salty whisky-swilling Don (reminscient of Mary Beard) who rails against political correctness and snowflake students, and warms to Judith's rich potential.

You may also want to watch:

Also memorable is Luke Macgregor's pig farmer, who inarticulately articulates so much about Brexit Britain as he falls for a woman with questionable immigration status.

The scene where an unhinged Jude conflates her father's death during their trek through Europe with a pig's slaughter has unsettling overtones of Stephen King's Carrie.

And Paul Brennan relishes the dry wit of a ghostly Euripides, who appears to the increasingly marginalised Judith.

But a strand about surveillance culture and a pair of cartoonishly menacing spooks who scupper Jude's dreams because of her religiously confused cousin, feels tonally off-key.

Brenton's dig at paperthin liberal tolerance sees Judith's talents thwarted as Britain and its institutions close ranks to protect themselves from a difficult outsider.

But the Cambridge educated playwright can't seem to decide whether he's for the ivory tower pursuit of knowledge or against its elitism.

3/5

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Most Read

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

St John’s Wood robbery: Police appeal after £800,000 worth of jewellery stolen in ‘terrifying’ raid

Expensive jewellery was stolen from a St John's Wood home. Picture: Met Police

Infected Blood Inquiry: Ex-Crouch End victim of contaminated blood scandal tells inquiry of ‘30 years shackled to trust’

Clair Walton - contaminated blood

Kentish Town City Farm: Staff concern about membership block while dispute of deficit continues

Christmas celebrations at Kentish Town City Farm

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

All change at Hampstead, but Brown is optimistic about season ahead

Hampstead chairman Nick Brown (left) with Liam Hughes during the 2018 season (pic: Hampstead CC/Nick Brown).

Hughes wants North Middlesex to make the most of this era

The North Middlesex players line up to face the camera

Vertonghen back after injury to face former club

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

‘There is still that stigma’: Healthwatch Camden launch food poverty campaign

A lifeafterhummus cooking session. Picture: lifeafterhummus

The Squirrel: Community protests against plans to build on historic Maida Vale pub

Save The Squirrel campaigners outside the under-threat pub in Maida Vale on Saturday May 4. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists