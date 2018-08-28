Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Theatre Review: Awful Auntie, Bloomsbury Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:21 17 December 2018

Richard James as Aunt Alberta in Awful Auntie

Richard James as Aunt Alberta in Awful Auntie

Archant

Birmingham Stage Company offers a well-realised pacy stage adaptation of David Walliams’ thriller about a young heiress and her murderous aunt

It seems every Christmas brings another festive TV adaptation of one of David Walliams’ popular children’s books.

With their larger than life comic characters, pacy plots and put-upon child heroes, they are not only ripe for screen drama – but as children’s theatre specialists Birmingham Stage Company have proved with the Olivier-nominated Gangsta Granny - also work brilliantly as theatre.

Here, adapter/director Neal Foster’s tautly-staged thriller about heiress Stella Saxby and her murderous Aunt Alberta opens with a Pathe-style newsreel that sets the 30s-era story in an English stately home.

There’s lashings of jeopardy as Stella awakes from a coma to discover her parents are dead and her aunt is keeping her prisoner until the deeds to Saxby Hall can be tracked down.

Palling up with the ghost of murdered chimney sweep Soot, the plucky youngster uses ingenuity and the mansion’s secret passages to work out how her mum and dad perished in a car crash, and summon the Police.

It turns out though she’s going to have to save herself, as her dastardly relative abetted by a vicious owl called Wagner tries to throw her off the roof and drown her in the icy lake.

Designer Jackie Trousdale’s versatile quartet of revolving turrets ingeniously conjure the Hall’s interiors, from coalholes to rooftops, libraries to dungeons.

And Foster keeps things thrumming along with the help of some slick puppetry and quick comic interludes with family factotum Gibbon, who occupies a completely altered reality to everyone else.

The scene where Georgina Leonidas’ feisty Stella plays tricks on her grisly Aunt owes a whopping debt to Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull in Matilda, but is no less enjoyable for its daylight robbery.

Leonidas has a nice rapport with Ashley Cousins’ affecting spook, who turns out to have some intriguing origins of his own.

And Richard James is a suitably gorgonesque auntie. The audience, including a superfan next to me kitted out in full Aunt Alberta fig were held spellbound by this classy slice of children’s theatre in the newly refurbished Bloomsbury Theatre.

4/5

Until January 5.

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists