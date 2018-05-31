Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Open Air Theatre postpones summer season to 2021

PUBLISHED: 11:03 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 18 June 2020

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

© DavidJensen 2011

The Regent’s Park venue has closed for the first time since 1961 but will stage Romeo and Juliet and Carousel next year says artistic director Timothy Sheader

Despite being outdoors Regent’s Park’s famous Open Air Theatre has taken the “unavoidable but incredibly sad” decision to close for the first time since 1961.

According to Artistic Director, Timothy Sheader they have managed to reschedule the entire 2020 sesason to 2021 including Romeo and Juliet, a new musical of 101 Dalmations, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, and children’s show Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

“We are a charity which receives no public subsidy. Ticket sales in the summer months provide the vast majority of our income. Whilst we had built a successful and resilient theatre through creative programming and shrewd financial management, the loss of an entire season coupled with having to wait another whole year until we are able to welcome audiences again, means we need your support now more than ever,” he adds.

To help them out, The Open Air Theatre is asking loyal audiences to buy tickets now for the 2021 season, make a one-off donation “to help us re-build our resilience fund,” or become an annual member.

The theatre was founded in 1934 and the likes of Ralph Fiennes and Benedict Cumberbatch have appeared on stage while Judi Dench has directed.

Find out more at openairtheatre.com.

Mum's Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: 'No surprise' as 'game' continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Drive 24