Park Theatre streams lockdown drama about a digital jury

PUBLISHED: 11:20 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 25 August 2020

Full cast of Jury at Park Theatre

Archant

Martin Murphy’s Jury by the Finsbury Park theatre follows a complex and gripping case being tried via Zoom

Finsbury Park’s Park Theatre is streaming a new play, staged during lockdown and performed by one of its online creative learning classes.

Jury by Martin Murphy is free to view on YouTube until September 2 with voluntary donations going towards the Park Life Fund to help the theatre through its enforced closure.

Park Theatre Company’s Script Class worked via Zoom with director Amy Allen to stage the comedy drama, which foregrounds the beleagured criminal justice system as it tries to tackle a backlog of court cases digitally.

The jury are logging onto Zoom and have just 45 minutes to reach a verdict in a gripping, complex and polarising high profile case.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “I’m delighted to be sharing this production, which is a shining example of participation in our creative learning programme by a brilliantly theatrical group. I hope everyone enjoys this play about the ‘new normal’- and to those who are able to make a donation, we thank you.”

www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/jury

