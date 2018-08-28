Toggle navigation Toggle navigation

Pantomime Review: Aladdin, Hackney Empire

PUBLISHED: 12:09 17 December 2018

Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe appears as the Dame in Hackney Empire's Aladdin. Picture: Robert Workman.

Olivier Award-winner Clive Rowe appears as the Dame in Hackney Empire's Aladdin. Picture: Robert Workman.

© Robert Workman

A high energy return to form for Susie McKenna’s legendary annual outing of gliz, hilarity and joy

Tameka Empson of EastEnders fame appears in her sixth panto at Hackney Empire. Picture: Robert Workman.Tameka Empson of EastEnders fame appears in her sixth panto at Hackney Empire. Picture: Robert Workman.

The weather outside was truly frightful at the opening night of the Hackney Empire’s 20th legendary pantomime.

This venerable show has a reputation for being the best in London - the one by which others are judged.

This could be something of a mixed blessing, raising the stakes of what is, and always should be, a local affair.

But happily this is the world of pantomime, where venerable reputations are treated with flippant disregard and traditions are only there to be mocked, upended, and mocked again.

The high-energy show flung us from the dismal sodden streets outside to colourful Ha-Ka-Ney, where the “gender-fluid” Aladdin (a sprightly Gemma Sutton) is pining after Princess Ling Mai (Julie Yammanee), probably because of Ling Mai’s fantastic belting voice. The people of Ha-Ka-Ney are celebrating its recent exit from the Eastern Union, which has shattered their economy, but also gifted them with an exuberant new ensemble number by Steven Edis.

Brexit references abound, delivered with heavy-handed glee throughout the show, which preaches firmly to its local Remainer choir. Other topical nods to Trump, the Windrush scandal and identity politics are delivered with a deft as well as a suitably daft touch.

The show has an abundance of brilliant performances from the likes of Tony Whittle as the hapless Sergeant Dumplin’, Kat B as the music-loving genie of the lamp, Tony Timberlake as the dastardly Abanazar and the showstoppingly talented dame, Clive Rowe.

One of the show’s highlights is a Beyoncé-splattered encounter between the dazzling dame and Tameka Empson’s hilarious Empress, who even manages to make putting her heels on gloriously entertaining.

Abanazar, aka Fernando, aka Jacob Peas Bogg, does his best to seize the lamp and triumph over Aladdin, but with the help of a goddess, a goofy flying dragon (the flying carpet got clamped) and a baffling array of dancing pandas, everything turns out well in the end.

This is panto as it should be – a night of sheer ridiculousness delivered with joyful sincerity and relished by all concerned.

4/5 stars

Most Read

Minicab driver who suffered heart attack in King’s Cross embraces hero who saved his life

This is the moment Harvey Martin shock hands with Gallal Sleiman, who pulled his slumped body through a car window and performed CPR to 'save his life' in Euston Road. Picture: Jonathan Martin

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

Haringey Borough go top of the league with Carshalton victory

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in Local Newspapers Q&A: People get furious about tiny little things in their life and it’s brilliant

Alistair Coleman author of Angry People in local newspapers

Most Read

Kent Police issue warning after spate of thefts from sheds in Gravesham

Picture: Met Police

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Asthma: The number of Kent children admitted to hospital

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

Bryan Adams confirms show in Canterbury as part of his The Get Up summer tour

Bryan Adams

Benny the beluga ensures Gravesend businesses have a whale of a time in 2018

Benny the beluga whale swimming in the Thames near Gravesend. Photo: PA/Victoria Jones

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Haringey boss Loizou over the moon to be top of the table

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists