Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Hampstead raised Cameron makes his West End debut

PUBLISHED: 16:05 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 01 August 2019

Cameron Burt as Sky (front centre) in MAMMA MIA! pictures Brinnkhoff-Moegenburg

Cameron Burt as Sky (front centre) in MAMMA MIA! pictures Brinnkhoff-Moegenburg

Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Cameron Burt started singing in the choir at Highgate School and now stars in the musical Mamma Mia

MAMMA MIA! oiles as Tanya, Mazz Murray as Donna & Ricky Butt as Rosie Credit Brinkhoff & M_genburgMAMMA MIA! oiles as Tanya, Mazz Murray as Donna & Ricky Butt as Rosie Credit Brinkhoff & M_genburg

It's hard to believe it's just over two decades since the opening night of ABBA musical Mamma Mia!

Catherine Johnson's ingenious idea to wrap the Swedish band's hits around the story of a single mum and the three potential fathers of her grown-up daughter, has spawned two successful films and now an immersive dining experience.

But with Mamma Mia The Party due to open at the O2 at the end of August - a three course Greek meal, with songs and performance followed by a 70s disco - Phyllida Lloyd's award-winning original production is still running at the Novello Theatre.

Hampstead-raised Cameron Burt recently made his West End debut as the main love interest Sky.

Burt, who attended Christchurch Primary and now lives in Dartmouth Park, first started singing while a teenager at Highgate School.

"I joined lots of their choirs and developed a real enjoyment for singing that led to doing three productions with the National Youth Music Theatre from the age of 15," he says.

"That's where I realised I had a passion for musical theatre and acting. I decided to pursue it as a career when I went to Guildhall School of acting."

Burt, who was born six months after the show started, says he loves the way that musical theatre can "exaggerate the emotions of a character".

You may also want to watch:

"There is something about a piece of music that can add so much more life to a piece of theatre," he says.

After bedding into his part as Sophie's fiancee, Burt believes it's the songs by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson that are key to the show's longevity.

"The songs are so timeless they won't ever go out of date.

"As an ensemble we are all quite young and straight out of drama school, and that energy that we put into the show really does help to keep it fresh. It is also such a strong mother/daughter story that doesn't rely on a male character to push the story forward which is so nice to see.

"In fact the men are having to fight for her attention to accept them back into her life."

At the moment it's Voulez-Vous which ends Act I that's his favourite number.

"The music is so pumping it goes through through your veins."

The fast-moving plot does have its challenges, "Sky comes in at sporadic points and being able to have a character shift within two pages and do it truthfully is hardest," he says.

The physical demands of a West End musical also mean having to keep healthy and get plenty of sleep.

"I never drink that much alcohol anyway but I wouldn't be able to do the show on a hangover, you have that responsibility to give the audience your best so they feel their money is well spent."

Mamma-mia.com

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kentish Town tube station to stay closed until next week after escalators break down

A man was allegedly pushed in front of a train at Kentish Town Station (Pic: Google)

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

‘I don’t feel safe in my home’ says Hampstead victim of violent aggravated burglary

Lyndhurst Terrace and Hampstead Hill Gardens have seen violent aggravated burglaries in the last few months. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Deliveroo: Woman discharges herself from hospital to tell inquiry ‘don’t approve Swiss Cottage kitchens’

Deliveroo Editions Kitchen in Swiss Cottage. Picture: Polly Hancock

St John’s Wood fatal stabbing: Maida Vale man charged with murder as police appeal for witnesses

Ainsworth House, where a 20 year-old man was killed in St John's Wood. Picture: Harry Taylor

Kentish Town tube station to stay closed until next week after escalators break down

A man was allegedly pushed in front of a train at Kentish Town Station (Pic: Google)

Man critically injured after falling off electric scooter in Primrose Hill

Bridge Approach. Pictures: Google Streetview

‘I don’t feel safe in my home’ says Hampstead victim of violent aggravated burglary

Lyndhurst Terrace and Hampstead Hill Gardens have seen violent aggravated burglaries in the last few months. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby: Saracens Women start title defence at Bristol

Saracens Womens' Poppy Cleall (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Crouch End ready for crunch encounter with Brentham

Crouch End captain Hiren Desai applauds his players at Calthorpe (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Haringey prepare for last friendly of the summer

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Paulo the hero for Spurs in spot-kick win

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Hampstead & Westminster show intent with signings

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (left) and Shona McCallin celebrate beating Netherlands in the Women's Gold Medal Match at the Olympic Hockey Centre on the fourteenth day of the Rio Olympic Games, Brazil.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists