Little Angel hosts outdoor festival of puppet picnics

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 19 August 2020

The Puppet Theatre is running a two week festival of children’s theatre and workshops including their popular show The Slightly Annoying Elephant in Islington Square

The shuttered Little Angel theatre is taking its puppet shows onto Islington’s streets with a two week festival of outdoor performances and workshops.

Audiences can catch their popular production of David Walliams’ The Slightly Annoying Elephant in Islington Square from August 24 to September 3, alongside children’s craft workshops and shows by visiting artists.

The adaptation of Walliams and Tony Ross’s picture book, about a young boy who unwittingly adopts an elephant from the zoo, only to have him turn up on his doorstep, was on a UK tour when it was cut short due to the pandemic.

Other shows include Seb Mayer’s retelling of Cervantes’ famous Spanish Knight Don Quixote aimed at ages 5-11 on August 27.

Smoking Apples Theatre Company’s Arbor the Tree on August 31 stars an 18ft tall puppet who tells the story of a tree forced from his home due to deforestation. (Ages 4-11).

And Judith Hope’s The Cloud Travellers features giant, walkabout puppets that passers-by can meet for free on Aug 25 and Sep 1 - Hope’s work is designed to interact with audiences in outdoor settings, drawing viewers into a world of magic and make believe.

Founded in 1961, the world renowned puppet theatre based in Dagmar Passage has joined forces with the Upper Street development to run the Puppet Picnics with social distancing in mind.

Islington Square cafes Maggie and Rose and Megan’s at the Sorting Office, will be offering picnics for audiences, and safety is top priority, with temperature checks on staff and audience members, testing of key staff, extra cleaning and a distanced queuing system.

Little Angel Theatre’s Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: “We’re thrilled to be making a return to live performance after five long months of closure. I can’t wait to welcome families who have been missing live theatre, for a fun, exciting and safe experience. Thanks to Islington Square and Islington Council for all their support in making this happen.”

Each group will be on their own blanket which seats up to six.

Tickets cost £25 for two and £10 for each additional person on your blanket, and must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. More information and booking https://bit.ly/2Dx4FHI. Or call 020 7226 1787 (Monday - Friday, 10am - 1pm).

littleangeltheatre.com

