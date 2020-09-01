Boy George and Stephen Fry pitch in to help JW3’s fundraising ‘Big Night In’

Boy George will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10 Archant

A star-studded line-up including Mark Ronson and Imelda Staunton take part in an online evening of music, comedy, and readings for the Jewish Community Centre in NW3

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Ronson will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10 Mark Ronson will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10

JW3 is hosting a star-studded ‘Big Night In’ to help plug the £1.5million in lost income during the pandemic.

Boy George, Mark Ronson, and Stephen Fry are among the line-up for the online event on September 10 which will be compered by Hampstead actor Tracy-Ann Oberman.

The Jewish Community Centre in Finchley Road is raising essential funds to safeguard its future and support its charitable activities - including running a food bank, meal delivery service, and support network for Holocaust survivors.

West Hampstead husband and wife Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter will share behind the scenes anecdotes from Hogwarts to Downton Abbey.

Stephen Fry will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10 Picture: Lauren Hurley Stephen Fry will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10 Picture: Lauren Hurley

Highgate actor and author Simon Callow will be doing a live reading and Fry will be in conversation discussing his remarkable career.

You may also want to watch:

Comics Shappi Khorsandi and Alex Edelman will supply the laughs , while music on the night will be courtesy of Ronson, Boy George, and G4.

Other taking part include Queen’s Park based actor Jason Isaacs and Adam Kay author of bestselling junior doctor diary This is Going to Hurt.

Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10 Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter will be taking part in JW3's online Big Night In at 8pm on September 10

Genesis Philanthropy Group will match any donations made to JW3 on the night.

JW3’s CEO Raymond Simonson said, “This is set to be the biggest, starriest event in JW3 history. We are hugely excited to be bringing together so many incredible guests for this uniquely special evening, all of whom have generously donated their time.

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money to help support our vital charitable activities”.

During lockdown, JW3 has run online events and courses, launched a digital hub for the community, as well as providing 30,000 meals for the needy.

Simonson added: “These are not easy times for anyone and JW3 is fortunate to have an incredible network of friends and supporters. Without that support, JW3 could not carry on. This is a free event for everyone to join from the comfort of their own homes. All we’re asking is that people dig deep and give what they can afford. The donations given on the night will be vital for securing the future of JW3.”

www.jw3.org.uk/bignightin