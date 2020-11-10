Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Jacksons Lane revamp gets underway

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 10 November 2020

Artists impression of the new foyer at Jacksons Lane Highgate

Artists impression of the new foyer at Jacksons Lane Highgate

Archant

The Highgate arts centre’s 10 month, £3.35 million pound scheme to create a new foyer with cafe and bar, improved rehearsal spaces and disabled access has started

Redevelopment work got underway at Jacksons Lane today (Tuesday) to upgrade and modernise the Highgate arts centre.

A new foyer with cafe and bar will be carved out of the existing space, with improved rehearsal rooms, disabled access, and seating in a scheme that is “inspiring, beautiful, practical and accessible”.

Masterminded by the Citizens Design Bureau and funded by the Arts Council and Haringey Council, the £3.35million revamp is set to be completed by September 2021 and will transform the building into a state of the art centre for performance, contemporary circus and community events.

For the past two months, Jacksons Lane has offered more than 100 artists free space to rehearse, plan and film around the building as a springboard to creating new work.

And on the final day before the builders moved in, they held a day of creation for their Youth Board of 12 to 19-year-olds.

Adrian Berry, Artistic Director and joint CEO said: “It has been a thrilling way to spend the last couple of months, with a building full of world-beating circus artists creating new work, despite the world being in chaos. It was the perfect end to the building’s most recent chapter, before it embarks on the next part of its exciting journey to become the UK’s best equipped centre for contemporary circus. We look forward to welcoming the artists and the public back in September next year.”

During closure Jacksons Lane will continue fundraising efforts to fit out their new home said Executive Director and joint CEO Monique Deletant.

“We’re closing temporarily, and for positive reason however we will have funds to raise to complete our vision. We look forward to continuing to help artists, audiences and the community throughout this period and to welcoming everyone back when the work is done.”

