Toggle navigation Toggle navigation
Enjoy Gardenning More

Jacksons Lane brings forward multi-million pound redevelopment to November

PUBLISHED: 13:56 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 31 July 2020

Proposed design of Jackson's Lane cafe and foyer space

Proposed design of Jackson's Lane cafe and foyer space

Archant

Arts Centre managers want to minimise the time it is closed to the public, and get on with the plan for better seating, a new entrance, and foyer with cafe

Jacksons Lane has brought forward its multi-million pound redevelopment with building work due to start in November.

With the arts centre shuttered since March, it was thought timely to crack on with construction work to “future-proof” the Grade II listed building and minimise the time it is closed to the public.

It is now set to reopen in July 2021 with a spacious foyer, new cafe, revamped sound-proofed studios, better seating, and improved accessiblity.

The work is being funded by a £2.1 million Arts Council grant, £1.25 million from Haringey Council and £60,000 from the foundation of the late Highgate resident Victoria Wood.

You may also want to watch:

The remainder will be raised from other trusts, donors and a public fundraising campaign. Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, Jacksons Lane is both a leading venue for contemporary circus and a community centre for creative classes and courses.

Other highlights of the revamp include better rigging for circus artists, improved dressing rooms and a new entrance through the original Church.

Jacksons Lane’s Executive Director Monique Deletant said: “We love how much our building is cherished by our communities, but for years they’ve endured noise bleed in studios, buckets catching leaks when it rains and an overcrowded foyer. Since we couldn’t reopen in a way that allows social distancing, we’ve been doing all we can to adapt or digitise our outreach and performance work to reach our communities: now I’m thrilled that we can make the building fit for a post-Covid future and give all of our users the building they deserve.”

Jacksons Lane’s Artistic Director Adrian Berry added: “I’m happy that we’ve been able to push forward plans to reshape our beloved building, because it gives us the best chance of emerging from the pandemic as a strong, resilient centre for circus, culture and community engagement. As excited as I am to get started, I’m also keenly aware that we’re a fortunate minority in a sector which is at serious risk. My priority now is planning how we’ll best support artists and companies through our reopening season of shows in 2021.”

Architects the Citizens Design Bureau, best-known for their award-winning

work on the Royal Court will oversee the project and distinguished Highgate architect Professor David Porter, who was recently appointed Chair of Jacksons Lane’s Board of Trustees, will help to steer it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Old White Bear sale could see pub reopen after six years

The Old White Bear in New End, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Arteta draws on Wenger’s support ahead of FA Cup final

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Beautiful challenge for boss Arteta to bring The Arsenal ‘back to where it belongs’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) shakes hands with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (right) after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge

Jacksons Lane brings forward multi-million pound redevelopment to November

Proposed design of Jackson's Lane cafe and foyer space

Restaurant review: Tokyo Pizza, Maida Vale

Samon Mochi and other dishes at Tokyo Pizza in Maida Vale which opened in January 2020

A trio of polenta recipes

Polenta cake, chips and polenta with toppings