Jackson's Lane awarded £2.6 million towards a revamp

The Arts Council England grant will go towards the £5.1million refurb of the Highgate arts centre by 2020

Jacksons Lane has enjoyed a boost to its redevelopment plans with the award of a £2.26m Arts Council England grant.

It will go towards £5.1million redevelopment plans to overhaul the Grade II listed space by 2020.

Architects Citizens Design Bureau will transform the arts centre with new well-equipped studio spaces, an expanded foyer, enhanced auditorium and full disabled access.

The Highgate arts centre is one of only two London organisations to recieve money from ACE's National Lottery funded capital grants scheme - giving the thumbs up its ongoing work as a venue for contemporary circus community and creative learning.

Joyce Wilson, London Area Director, Arts Council England, said: "The redevelopment proposals aim to benefit artists and audiences from across London and beyond. We look forward to seeing the changes to the building and the positive impact they make."

Haringey Council has pledged £1m to the project and the £1.7m remainder will be raised through a public fundraising campaign; Love Jacksons Lane which launches this month.

Adrian Berry, Artistic Director said the new look arts centre would burst with activity, morning, noon and night, offering a vibrant programme of work and creative learning opportunities, and building on its reputation to become the home of excellence for all non-verbal theatre. It will also also increase opportunities for young people pursuing a career in the arts.

"Everyone at Jacksons Lane is absolutely thrilled by this news. We can now look to deliver even more exciting, diverse arts performance and engagement in a building that our audiences and artists can be proud of. This is such an achievement for the entire team."

Katy Marks, Director of Citizens Design Bureau, said the cash would allow them to reveal "the beauty of the Grade II-listed former church building and create a more sociable, accessible and functional building". "Plans include reopening the old church door to create a new, accessible entrance, increased audience capacity in the theatre, an expanded foyer and improved acoustics in studio spaces to transform the building - but keep the soul of Jacksons Lane intact," she added.

Richard Smith-Bingham, Chair the Board of Trustees, said: "The transformation of Jacksons Lane will enable us to shine more brightly in north London and better welcome emerging and established talent from across the UK and abroad. We hope this strong endorsement of our project will draw in other funds and enable us to reimagine and amplify our role as a creative hub for the decades to come."