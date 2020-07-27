Highgate actor Simon Callow reads Dickens to an audience of 25

The intimate readings and three course dinners run at Clerkenwell’s Fidelio Orchestra Cafe next week

If you’ve been longing for live entertainment and fancy an intimate meal hearing celebrated actor Simon Callow read Charles Dickens, then you are in luck.

The Highgate actor will perform to an audience of just 25 at Clerkenwell’s Fidelio Orchestra Cafe next week. The venue is a short walk from Dickens’ former Holborn home where he wrote Oliver Twist and Nicholas Nickleby.

Dickens often appeared in front of huge Victorian audiences to read from his own books and Callow evokes these events in nightly performances from August 4-8.

The author and performer has often regaled West End audiences with his recital of A Christmas Carol, and has written a biography of Dickens, who died 150 years ago in June 1870.

The reading will be followed by a three course dinner by renowned chef Alan Rosenthal.

Safety measures include socially distanced tables for each party who books the £110-a-head tickets.

The evenings at 91-95 Clerkenwell Road are part of the Fidelio Unbound series.

Email info@fideliorchestra.art for further details.